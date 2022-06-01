The Southeast District of the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association recently released its All-Southeast district teams for 2022.
There will be an all-star game double header on June 13 at Chillicothe VA Stadium, home of the Chillicothe Paints. Only First Team selections are eligible to play in the game. Rosters will be released at a later time.
The following sections include all of the Southeast District's honorees.
DIVISION I & II
First Team East: Malachi Morton, Marietta; Bryson Brown, Jackson; Caden Sheridan, Sheridan; Tatem Toth, New Lexington; Derrick Welsh, Athens; Zane Loveday, Gallia Academy; Ronnie Rowley, Fairfield Union; Caleb Davis, Warren; Caeleb McGraw, Jackson; Holden Blankenship, Jackson; Simon Pierce, Logan.
East Coach of the Year: Josh McGraw, Jackson
First Team West: Micah Geise, Unioto; Andrew Griffin, Unioto; Nick Burns, Circleville; Spencer Wyckoff, Hillsboro; Braylen Baker, Logan Elm; Alex Boles, Waverly; LT Jordan, Waverly; Tanner Lemaster, Washington CH; AJ Dallmeyer, Washington CH; Connor Bucher, Miami Trace.
West Coach of the Year: Mark Schwartz, Washington CH
Second Team East: Maddux Camden, Gallia Academy; Dawson Brown, Vinton County; River Hayes, Vinton County; Blaine Hannan, Sheridan; Trent Taylor, Warren; Coyle Withrow, Sheridan; Westin Davis, Marietta; Colin Cook, Logan; Landon Wheatley, Athens.
Second Team West: Aston Crace, Unioto; Landyn Patterson, Unioto; Nolan West, Circleville; Wyatt Thatcher, Circleville; Quintin Captain, Hillsboro; Isaac Smith, McClain; John Wall, Washington CH; LJ Wright, Chillicothe; Dillon Hyer, Miami Trace.
Honorable Mention East: Malachi Palmer, Fairfield Union; Hayden Pelletier, Warren; Isaac McGill, New Lexington.
Honorable Mention West: Carson Cox, Circleville; Kaden Penwell, McClain; Jase Hurd, Waverly.
Special Mention East: Hunter Kellogg, New Lexington; Donovan Shriner, New Lexington; Drew Bragg, Jackson; Kevin Wallace, Marietta; Jonah Emery, Marietta; Hunter Vincent, Warren, Dalton Mershow, Gallia Academy; Bryant Brisker, Vinton County; Jarrett Wells, Vinton County; Corey Amspaugh, Sheridan; Sam Taylor, Sheridan, Jude Wakeman, Athens.
Special Mention West: JT Barnett, Waverly; Cristian Mossbarger, Waverly; Colin Michael, Circleville; Karson Runk, Washington CH; Tyler Tackage, Washington CH; Ben Spetnagel, Unioto; Evan Werr, Chillicothe; Wesley Potts, McClain; Garret Summers, Logan Elm; Nick Affolter, Logan Elm; Wes May, Miami Trace; Ashton Connell, Miami Trace; Jake Goldsberry, Athens; Kaiden Patton, Logan; Owen Angle, Logan; Wyatt West, Fairfield Union; Owen Morgan, Fairfield Union.
DIVISION III
First Team East: Tyler Sammons, Fairland; Rylan Sams, Oak Hill; Ethan Stewart, Meigs; Mason Rhodes, River Valley; Trevor Kleinman, Ironton; Jon Wylie, Ironton; Jeremiah Frisby, Wellston; Isaiah Kelly, Rock Hill; Jace Ervin, Alexander; Logan Martin, Wellston; Ethan McCune, Federal Hocking; Hudson Stalder, Nelsonville-York; Blake Trevanthan, Fairland; Drew Dodson, Meigs; Ethan Sprankle, Crooksville.
East Coach of the Year: Michael Hill, Fairland
First Team West: Adam Crank, Minford; Ben Nichols, Zane Trace; Trey Edler, Zane Trace; Tyler Duncan, Portsmouth; Tra Swayne, Piketon; Peyton Weiss, Westfall; Daewin Spence, Portsmouth; Cooper McKenzie, Wheelersburg; Trevor Fike, Portsmouth West; Jarrett McWhorter, Southeastern; Hunter Thomas, Wheelersburg; Austin Barnhill, Lynchburg; Roger Woodruff, Piketon; Wyatt Haupt, Eastern Brown; Caleb Rothwell, North Adams.
West Coach of the Year: Ron Allen, Zane Trace
Second Team East: Tyler Brammer, Rock Hill; Connor Harrison, Dawson-Bryant; Cooper Cummins, Fairland; Brycen Hunt, Fairland; Lucas Fullerton Belpre, Blaine Freeman, South Point; Nick Wright, Chesapeake, Brady Moatz, Ironton; Alex Rogers, Fairland; Trent Williams, Rock Hill; Nate Bias Ironton; Gavin Howell, Oak Hill; Christopher Copen, Belpre; Austin Love, Crooksville;
Second Team West: Austen Ison, Zane Trace; Orville Tackett, Northwest; Creed Warren, Wheelersburg; Drew Roe, Portsmouth; Chase Carson, Piketon; Jakob Tipton, Portsmouth West; Aodhan Queen, Minford; Cole Borland, Minford; Ashton Nunemaker, Westfall; Carter Glandon, Adena; Brady Lung, North Adams; Josiah Burns, Lynchburg; Trent Walters, Westfall; Jacob Lenox, Southeastern.
Honorable Mention East: Peyton Aldridge, Ironton; J.D. Daniels, Chesapeake; Brayden Hanshaw, South Point.
Honorable Mention West: Vinnie Lonardo, Portsmouth; Connor Estep, Wheelersburg; Jacob Davis, Portsmouth West; Cody Rawlings, Adena.
Special Mention East: Matthew Deems, Belpre; Noah Fullerton, Belpre; Dylan Venegas, Oak Hill; Isaiah Needham, Oak Hill; Tristan Pemberton, Rock Hill; Jaedon Stevens, Rock Hill; Noah Dickerson, Crooksville; Jacob Sloan, Ironton; Dylan Phillips, Alexander; Theron Eberts, Meigs; Caleb Burnem, Meigs; Zach Wilbur, Wellston; Austen Fetherolf, Wellston; Braden McGuire, River Valley, Cole Johnson, River Valley, Hayden Blankenship, Chesapeake; Mason Jackson, Federal Hocking; Nakian Dawson, South Point; Landon Johnson, Dawson-Bryant; Connor Sansom, Fairland.
Special Mention West: Derrick Pell, West Union; Dakota Pell, West Union; Brayden Simmons, Lynchburg; Patrick Meddock, Lynchburg; Eli Sayre, Portsmouth West; Tucker Spriggs, Portsmouth West; Hunter McCoy, Westfall; Hunter Wright, Westfall; Kaleb Seals, Northwest; Waylon McGlone, Northwest; Will Dratwa, Adena; Lukas Roush, North Adams; Johnny Burton, Piketon; Levi Gullion, Piketon; Dariyonne Bryant, Portsmouth.
DIVISION IV
First Team East: Brayden Webb, Symmes Valley; Blake Stuntebeck, St. Joseph; Robert Martin, South Webster; Will Wickline, Southern; Caden Brammer, Symmes Valley; Tabor Lackey, Trimble; Jacob Huffman, Waterford; Jaren Lower, South Webster; Jace Bullington, Eastern Reedsville; Lane Cline, Waterford; Dylan Morton, Eastern Pike; Sean Stobaugh, Eastern Reedsville.
East Coach of the Year: Chad Renfroe, Symmes Valley
First Team West: Nate Price, Whiteoak; Connor Butler, Whiteoak; Dax Estep, Paint Valley; Alex Cassidy, Notre Dame; Gabe Fouch, Fairfield; Braylon Leach, Huntington; George Arnett, Valley; Carter Nickel, Valley; Jackson Poole, Manchester; Tate Queen, Valley; DJ Crocker, Huntington; Dalton Black, Huntington
West Coach of the Year: Nolan Crabtree, Valley
Second Team East: Elijah Rowe, St. Joseph; Levi Best, Symmes Valley, Michael Mahlmeister, St. Joseph; Austin Wisor, Trimble; Kolton Zimmer, Waterford; Riley Cook, South Webster; Alex Oram, South Gallia; Gaige Canter, Miller; Ryan Ross, Eastern Reedsville; Lincoln Rose, Southern; Bryce Downs, Trimble
Second Team West: Chase Morrow, Valley; Zane Porter, Peebles; Carson Emery, Whiteoak; Chris Queen, Valley; Jaekyn Ridout, Valley; Trent Mettler, Paint Valley; Jacob Morgan, Fairfield; Logan Bell, Manchester; Alan Smith, Huntington; Landon Barnett, Whiteoak; Evan Balestra, Portsmouth Clay;
Honorable Mention East: Levi Niece, Symmes Valley; Kai Coleman, St. Joseph; Nate Havens, Eastern Pike.
Honorable Mention West: Cory Reed, Peebles; Myles Phillips, Notre Dame; Cade Miller, Fairfield.
Special Mention East: Tyson Moore, Waterford; David Simpson, Waterford; Nick Strow, Symmes Valley; Logan Justice, Symmes Valley; Hunter Griffith, Miller; Gavin Baker, South Webster; Cam Carpenter, South Webster; Blake Guffey, Trimble; Wendall Unroe, South Gallia; Tristan Saber, South Gallia; Lance Barnett, Eastern Pike; Brayden Smith, Eastern Reedsville; Bryce Newland, Eastern Reedsville; Cade Anderson, Southern; Tanner Lisle, Southern.
Special Mention West: Elijah Jones, Peebles; Caleb Smith, Huntington; Brady Voiers, Glenwood; Matt Boldman, Notre Dame; Nate Johnson, Notre Dame; Hunter Burns, Fairfield; Ryland Wikoff, Manchester; Dalton McDonald, Manchester; Connor Free, Paint Valley; Beau Blankenship, Paint Valley; Mitchell King, Portsmouth Clay; Carson Porginski, Portsmouth Clay.
