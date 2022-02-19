LATHAM — One year ago, the Western Indians played the spoiler role in Division IV sectional boys basketball tournament play, traveling to Mowrystown Whiteoak and knocking off the higher-seeded Wildcats on their home court.
This year was an entirely different situation, as the Indians received a first-round bye and had the opportunity to play on their home court in a Friday night Feb. 18 sectional final. They squared off with the Corning Miller High School Falcons who came from Perry County nearly two hours away.
The Falcons, a team that could shoot the three-ball and hit plenty of them in the warmups, was outdone by a hot-shooting Western team that absolutely unloaded from long distance in the second quarter. That outburst turned a 10-point lead into a 30-point advantage, as the Indians were well on their way to a 69-37 win for a second straight sectional title and the 11th in school history.
"You know being the 12th seed last year and winning was unexpected. Nobody expected that. Then we came off a high from the other night (Saturday, Feb. 12 win over Symmes Valley) after winning the league title for the first time in 13 years, so it felt a little bit different tonight," said Western coach Doug Williams.
"Obviously, we want to keep doing what we're doing, but for the first time in a while, we won back-to-back sectional championships. For the first time in 13 years, we won the league championship.
"I just keep telling our seniors this is one-and-done season. Every practice before a game is potentially your last, and every time you step on the floor, it's something last. Tonight was our last time at home, so you know we just have to take advantage of all the opportunities we're given."
It was obvious that Western's large senior class was not ready to be done with basketball. The visiting Falcons led just once after winning the tip when Kylan McClain swished the first triple of the game. Western responded by getting the ball inside to Chase Carter, who drew a foul and connected two free throws. Western's defense and full court man-to-man pressure quickly paid dividends. Freshman Drew Haggy forced a five second call. That led to Western's first three of the game when Noah Whitt kicked the ball out to Reed Brewster for a wide open shot. At that point, Western ahead 5-3 and the Indians never trailed again.
The Falcon turnovers against Western's defense continued, leading to another trifecta for Brewster and a bucket in the paint from Carter, which made the lead to 10-3. Western pushed the lead to 15-7 and then 19-9 after Reed Brewster dialed up his third three-pointer. Both teams scored again before the quarter ended, making it 21-11.
At that point, Western was 3-for-5 from the three-point line, but that was just a warm-up for what was to come in the second quarter. The visiting Falcons continued to fight as the second quarter began, battling Western through two scoreless minutes. Finally, Western cracked the scoreboard with Whitt scoring off an assist from Haggy, who was able to provide a sequence of defensive plays.
The final defensive play of that sequence by Haggy was a deflection, followed by a save out of bounds, leading to an open three-pointer for Noah Whitt. That play ignited the Western crowd and opened up a 15-point lead, 26-19. Whitt's triple was the start of a 15-0 run for the Indians over the next three minutes. Then Whitt grabbed the next defensive rebound, which led to a three-pointer for Kolten Miller. Then Miller and Whitt had back-to-back baskets before Haggy got into the three-point shooting action, hitting to increase the lead to 36-11. The Falcons finally broke through with a three-pointer of their own.
Western's onslaught continued for the final two minutes of the half. Gavin Myers, who stepped to the top of the key for a pair of big threes in Western's league clinching win over Symmes Valley six days earlier, was responsible for starting the next run. Myers found himself open at the top of the circle and fired up a three-pointer. Then Kolten Miller followed with the next one. Myers recovered a loose ball and fired it to Brewster, who then fired it to Whitt for a bucket, making the lead 44-14. Each team added four points in the final minute of the half with Western senior Sean Kerns providing a free throw and a three-pointer. The Indians finished the half 9-of-14 from three-point land and led 48-18 going into the locker room.
"The one thing we talk about before the game is 'we always want to go punch somebody in the mouth right off the bat.' If that other team is supposed to beat us, it's a surprise. If they're not supposed to beat us, then maybe they stop playing. We always want to strike first. That's why the letters on the back (of our warmups) say, "ATTACK". We just want to be in attack mode," said Williams.
"We know we're not going to be the biggest team on the floor. We're not always the most athletic team on the floor. But we talk every day about being blue-collar, working hard, sitting down and guarding. Those things will put us in place with the opportunity to win a game at the end whether we were supposed to win or not."
In the second half, the Indians dialed back their attack, but still worked on their rotations. Whitt, Brewster, Haggy and Kolten Miller all scored in the first half of the third quarter.
A milestone occurred during that stretch for Falcon Kylan McClain, who connected on his 1,000th career point from the foul line. The visiting Miller High School crowd cheered and the game was stopped so the coach could present him with the ball while McClain was being congratulated by the Western players and his own teammates.
Then Brewster and Carter finished the scoring for Western in the third quarter, as the Indians led 61-22.
Every Western player who was available to play had the opportunity to log some minutes in the fourth quarter. Senior Wyatt Grooms had the final point for his team from the line with about two minutes to go in the 69-37 win.
"We know we shoot better at home. This year is probably the best we've shot in a long time as a team," said Western senior Noah Whitt. "We knew that the Falcons could light it up. We went and watched them play South Gallia (sectional semifinal), and they scored 70-some points and hit a lot of threes. We knew that we had to pressure them and make them dribble, and push them off the line. They left us open, and we were able to knock down shots."
For the game, Western finished 10-of-20 from three-point range, while the visiting Miller Falcons went 6-of-18. Three of their six triples came in the final quarter of play when the game was well in hand for the Indians. Western was also 16-of-35 from two-point range, 7-of-11 from the line, and had nine turnovers. Miller was 8-of-27 from two-point range and 3-of-4 from the line with 17 turnovers.
"We had a bye, so I can tell you we shot a lot in the last four days. It's nice that we're practicing in our gym for those days, and then we get to play in it. It's by design, and it's been by design all summer. Our goal going into this year was to have five guys on the floor that can score at any time," said Williams.
"We never tell a kid that they don't get to shoot. Other coaches tell some of their kids that they can't shoot. Now we correct them if they shoot a bad shot, but we're never ones to say you're not going to shoot anymore. Because, even if you're not a good shooter, if you step in to shoot the ball, it makes the defense come out a little bit, so it might open up an opportunity for somebody else."
It was a balanced scoring effort for Western. Whitt led with 16 points, followed by Kolten Miller with 15, Reed Brewster with 12, Drew Haggy and Chase Carter with eight points each, Sean Kerns with six, Myers with three and Grooms with one.
The Falcons had just one player reach double figures, as Sam Rutter finished with 12 points.
"We're used to the 'one game on Tuesday and another on Friday' mentality," said Noah Whitt. "It is a little bit harder to know you have five practices to get ready for a midday game on Saturday, but it's for district semifinals for a chance to win districts or a chance to go on and on and on all the way to the state tournament. That's the end goal. That's what you have got to focus on."
With the win, Western improved to 21-2 overall and will head to Wellston High School for a 3:30 p.m. battle with Federal Hocking on Saturday, Feb. 26. The winner of that game will return there on Friday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. to play for a district title.
