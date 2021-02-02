Waverly’s Saturday afternoon basketball game at McClain didn’t result in the outcome the Lady Tigers wanted, as they suffered a 44-23 loss.

Kelli Stewart and Paige Carter were the leading scorers for Waverly, having seven points each. Stewart also added six rebounds and two steals, while Carter pulled down five boards. Sarah Thompson and Carli Knight each had five rebounds as well. Thompson scored four points, while Knight recorded four steals and three assists, adding a point from the line.

Michaela Rhoads also scored four points and provided three rebounds. Delaney Tackett added two rebounds, two steals, and one assist. Ava Little had two assists, one rebound and one steal.

McClain was led by Kyla Burchett with 13 points, followed by Bri Weller with 10 points and Jaelyn Pitzer with eight points.

The Lady Tigers will make up a game with Minford Wednesday evening, take on Valley Thursday evening at home, and then make up another game Saturday at home versus Eastern.

WHS — 9 7 0 7 — 23

MHS — 15 5 9 15 — 44

WAVERLY (23) — Kelli Stewart 3 0 1-4 7, Carli Knight 0 0 1-4 1, Morgan Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, Michaela Rhoads 0 1 1-3 4, Abbie Marshall 0 00-0 0, Aval Little 0 0 0-0 0, Delaney Tackett 0 0 0-0 0, Olivia Cooper 0 0 0-0 0, Paige Carter 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 8 1 4-13 23.

MCCLAIN (44) — Bri Weller 1 0 8-8 10, Payton Pryer 1 0 0-0 2, Jaelyn Pitzer 1 2 0-0 8, Iva Easter 1 0 0-0 2, Kyla Burchett 1 3 2-4 13, Lily Barnes 0 0 1-2 1, Emma Stegbauer 2 0 2-4 6, Madi Sykes 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 8 5 13-18 44.

