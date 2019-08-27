On Tuesday night, the Piketon Redstreaks opened up league action against the Huntington Huntsmen. The Redstreaks unfortunately fell to Huntington 3-0 (25-11,25-9,25-9).
“I think we played a little scared. It was our first conference game and I think that they had us a little shook, because there has been some talk that we’re playing a lot better than we used to, so I think nerves really got them tonight” Streaks head coach Alayna Lytle said.
Piketon was able to grab a 2-0 lead in set one but after forcing a 2-2 tie it was Huntington that used an 8-4 run to take a 10-6 lead forcing the Streaks to burn a timeout. Huntington went on to take the set 25-11.
Piketon fell 25-9 in both sets two and three falling to the Huntsmen 3-0.
“This a learning experience. I'm happy it happened early in the season rather than later.” said Lytle.
Macy McDowell led the Redstreaks with 10 digs while Chloe Little ended the night with seven. Jazz Lamerson had three blocks while tallying a kill and Jordan Sharp also tallied a kill. Maddy Scott picked up an ace.
Now the Redstreaks look towards Thursday when they host the Adena Warriors.
“I'm excited for Adena. I think there will be a changing point in the way we play, how aggressive we are. I think we got our nerves out now, so I'm excited for Thursday to play Adena, because I think we’re going to come out and play our game.”
