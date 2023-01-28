Logan Swords drive

Taking the ball up the middle of the lane, Waverly's Logan Swords goes for a layup as Miami Trace post player Andrew Guthrie contests the shot. Swords scored seven points for the Tigers in the 52-28 loss. 

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

Although the scoreboard read a double-digit loss for the Waverly Tigers, there were positives they could take away from their Saturday, Jan. 28 varsity basketball battle with the visiting Miami Trace Panthers.

Waverly's defensive effort kept the game close in the first half, as the Tigers trailed by just eight at the break, 25-17. But the second half was a different story, as the Panthers took control and went on to win 52-28.


