Taking the ball up the middle of the lane, Waverly's Logan Swords goes for a layup as Miami Trace post player Andrew Guthrie contests the shot. Swords scored seven points for the Tigers in the 52-28 loss.
Although the scoreboard read a double-digit loss for the Waverly Tigers, there were positives they could take away from their Saturday, Jan. 28 varsity basketball battle with the visiting Miami Trace Panthers.
Waverly's defensive effort kept the game close in the first half, as the Tigers trailed by just eight at the break, 25-17. But the second half was a different story, as the Panthers took control and went on to win 52-28.
The largest challenge of the night was keeping the ball away from Miami Trace's post player Andrew Guthrie, a 6-foot-8, 295-pound senior, who recently committed to Campbell University (Buies Creek, North Carolina) as an offensive tackle. While the Tigers held the rest of his teammates to single digits, Guthrie finished his night with 23 points with most of those coming after the break. In fact, he scored 15 of his team's 27 points in the second half. Guthrie also scored eight of his team's 12 points in the first quarter, but did not score any in the second after getting into some foul trouble.
To start the game, Logan Swords delivered the first Waverly bucket of the night, creating what would be the only tie of the game 2-2. The Tigers continued to chase, staying within one for much of the first quarter. After the Panthers scored on back-to-back possessions to make the lead 6-2, Waverly's Jamison Morton caught an inbound pass from Caden Nibert and elevated for a three-pointer, cutting the lead to one, 6-5. Guthrie pushed the lead to three once again, scoring on an offensive rebound. The Tigers nearly lost the ball on a turnover on their next possession, but Cade Carroll recovered the ball and made a move to the bucket, scoring to cut the lead to 8-7.
Once again, Guthrie extended the Miami Trace lead to three with another inside bucket. A series of empty possessions followed for both teams, but eventually Nibert came away with a steal and scored on a fast break layup to get the lead back down to one, 10-9. The Panthers scored the final bucket of the quarter to take a 12-9 advantage.
With the ball to open the second quarter, Waverly sophomore Ryan Haynes worked his way around in the paint, posting up to score and trim the lead to 12-11. The Panthers countered by scoring on back-to-back possessions, extending their lead to five. But the Tigers answered. Haynes scored on a drive to the basket. Then Nibert secured a defensive rebound and fired to Jamison Morton for a layup, cutting it back to 16-15. Miami Trace scored the next five points to extend the lead to six. Swords scored on a drive to get the Tigers back within four, 21-17. Miami Trace scored twice more to extend the lead to 25-17. Nibert drew his third charge of the half with seconds left on the clock, keeping the score where it was.
Opening the second half, Nibert hit a jumper to start the scoring in the third quarter and briefly cut the Panthers lead down to six, 25-19. Guthrire had back-to-back buckets to push the Miami Trace lead up to 10, before Swords provided a three-pointer for the Tigers to trim it back to seven. Guthrie continued to handle all of the scoring in the quarter, adding six more points to his total. Waverly's only other points came when Jake Schrader fired a pass to Nibert for an alley-oop bucket. At the end of the third quarter, the Panthers led 35-24.
Nibert and Haynes each had a basket in the fourth quarter to wrap up the scoring for the Tigers. Nibert's came after the Panthers scored the first six points of the frame, while Haynes had his late in the 52-28 loss.
Nibert was Waverly's leading scorer with eight points and also had several steals and assists. He also drew three charges from Miami Trace players. Swords followed with seven points.
The Tigers (1-16) traveled to Eastern High School to take on the Eagles Tuesday night.
BOX SCORE:
Boys Varsity Basketball
Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023
Miami Trace 52 @ Waverly 28
MTHS - 12 13 10 17 - 52
WHS - 9 8 7 4 - 28
MIAMI TRACE (52) — Colton May 1 0 0-0 2, Brady Armstrong 0 2 0-0 6, Isaiah Reisinger 3 0 2-2 8, Austin Boedecker 3 0 0-0 6, Andrew Guthrie 11 0 1-3 23, B. Osborne 1 0 0-0 2, S. Salyers 0 0 0-0 0, Z. Warnock 0 0 0-0 0, A. Guthrie 0 0 0-0 0, H. Hunter 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 20 3 3-5 52.
