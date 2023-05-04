It has been a busy second half of April for the Piketon High School track and field teams. The following sections include summaries from each meet that had results posted.
April 13
Competing at Paint Valley’s Andy Haines Invitational, the Piketon boys team finished 11th with 24 points, with 20 of those coming from senior thrower Alan Austin. Chillicothe won the team title with 118 points, while Jackson was the runner-up with 84 points.
Austin dominated the throws. He won the discus competition by more than 32 feet, landing at 166-feet, 1-inch. He also won the shot put competition at a distance of 49-0, surpassing his seed of 48-4 by eight inches.
In races, Josh Richmond was eighth in the 100-meter hurdles (19.52) and then moved up to seventh in the 300-meter race (47.17). The 4x100-meter team of Nathaniel Shrum, Luke Gullion, Drake Beekman and Wyatt Savage finished eighth (49.33).
On the girls side of the meet, Piketon finished 10th out of 14 scoring teams with 24.5 points. Chillicothe ran away with the title with 164.5 points. Adena was the runner-up with 78 points.
Individually to lead the Lady Streaks, Ali Taylor was third in the 100-meter hurdles (17.8). In the high jump, she surpassed her seeded height of 4-feet, 4-inches to finish at 4-8 and secured a third place finish there as well. In the long jump, Taylor landed sixth, finishing at 13-8 3/4.
Teammate Maggie Armstrong joined Taylor in the high jump and cleared 4-6 for sixth. Armstrong also took fifth in the pole vault, clearing 7-6. Olivia MacCrae was seventh in the pole vault at the same height.
Kenzie Mays finished eighth in the 3,200-meter run in 13:51.2, improving upon her seeded time of 14:13.54.
April 18
Heading to another Scioto Valley Conference school, the Redstreaks and Lady Redstreaks participated in the Zane Trace Classic where Alan Austin produced one of nine elite performances in the meet.
According to the posted results, all of the Milesplit Elite performances were Milesplit US Second Team standard. Austin’s throw of 185-feet, 9-inches gave him first place in the discus competition. Zane Trace’s Nalin Robinson was able to slide in with an Elite performance as well with a throw of 155-6 for second.
Providing additional points, Austin also secured fifth in the shot put at a distance of 48-feet, 6 1/2-inches. In all, the Piketon boys team finished 11th with 23 points. Unioto won the meet with 108.6 points, followed by the hosting Zane Trace Pioneers with 96 points.
Additionally for the Redstreaks, Grayson Klinker placed fifth in both hurdle races, finishing the 110-meter in 18.11 seconds, while crossing the line in the 300-meter in 44.97 seconds. The 4x200-meter relay team was seventh (1:42.18).
On the girls side, the Lady Redstreaks tied for ninth with Paint Valley with 18 points. Washington Court House took the team title with 113.4 points, followed by runner-up Wheelersburg with 111.5 points.
Ali Taylor secured third in the 100-meter hurdles checking in with a time of 18.15. Taylor finished seventh in the high jump, clearing a height of 4-8. In the pole vault, Maggie Armstrong was fourth at a height of 8-0, while Olivia MacCrae finished right behind her in fifth at 7-6.
In distance races, Kenzie Mays was eighth in the 1,600-meter run (6:30.45) and just missed placing in the 3,200-meter run, finishing ninth (14:03.9).
April 20
Next, the Piketon teams got into Saturday competition at the Wellston Open.
On the girls side of the meet, the Lady Redstreaks finished with 39 points for seventh place. Bidwell River Valley won the meet with 136 points, followed by runner-up Vinton County with 117.
Individually, Kenzie Mays was fourth in the 1,600-meter run (6:42.59) and third in the 3,200-meter run (14:04.45).
The other individual running placement came from Ali Taylor, who was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (19.99).
In field events, Maggie Armstrong cleared 4-6 in the high jump to take third. She later cleared 8-0 in the pole vault. Olivia McCrae was fifth in the pole vault, clearing 8-0 as well to improve upon her seeded height of 7-6.
In relays, the 4x200-meter relay team of Shaelynn Tolliver, Maggie Armstrong, Abigail Durham and Kenzie Mays finished sixth (2:19.95). The 4x100-meter crew of Bailey Fuller, Shaelynn Tolliver, Abigail Durham, and Kalynn Mays secured eighth (1:04.02). The 4x400-meter group of Shaelynn Tolliver, Maggie Armstrong, Abigail Durham and Kalynn Mays finished fifth (5:56.81).
On the boys side of the meet, the Redstreaks finished seventh with 42 points. Belpre won with 123 points, followed by Vinton County with 110 points.
Hayden Klinker and Josh Richmond had back-to-back placements in the 110-meter hurdles. Klinker was fourth (19.81) and Richmond was fifth (19.82). Richmond was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles, improving upon his seeded time by finishing in 47.13. Nathaniel Shrum was seventh in the 400-meter dash in 59.21 seconds.
In field events, Bo Henry finished fourth in the discus at 110-feet, 9-inches. Andrew Leeth was fifth in the high jump with a new best height of 5-2. Teammate Nathan Waddell tied for seventh at 4-10. Wyatt Savage leaped for seventh in the long jump at 16-7 1/4. Treven Shanks gained two feet above his pole vault seeding of 6-0 to finish at 8-0, but he was outside of placing and ended his day 10th.
The 4x200-meter had two Redstreaks teams participating. The group of Nathaniel Shrum, Connor McGlone, Nathan Waddell and Wyatt Savage finished fourth (1:41.71), while the crew of Grayson Klinker, Andrew Leeth, Jeremy Williams and Luke Gullion were sixth (1:42.2).
It was the same story for the 4x100-meter relay. The group of Nathaniel Shrum, Nathan Waddell, Jeremy Williams and Grayson Klinker took fifth (49.92). The second group of Andrew Leeth, Luke Gullion, Landon Williams and Wyatt Savage finished in ninth (51.54).
They also did that in the 4x400-meter relay. The team of Grayson Klinker, Nathan Waddell, Brayden Pearson and Wyatt Savage finished fourth (4:10.2). The group of Josh Richmond, Andrew Leeth, Luke Gullion and Hayden Klinker was sixth (4:19.95).
April 24
In a Monday evening meet, the Redstreaks traveled into the hills of Ross County for the Huntington Invitational.
On the boys side, the Redstreaks finished seventh with 63 points. Huntington won with 90.5 points, followed by Minford as the runner-up with 88 points.
Piketon senior thrower Alan Austin won the discus competition with a throw of 175-9. He also won the shot put competition with a heave of 48-7 1/2.
In other field events, Andrew Leeth cleared 5-0 in the high jump for fifth. Trevan Shanks improved his pole vault height, clearing 8-6 to finish seventh.
Brothers Grayson and Hayden Klinker placed in the 110-meter hurdles. Grayson was fourth (17.56), improving on his seeded time. Hayden was eighth (19.24) and improved upon his seeded time as well. They had similar success in the 300-meter race. Grayson was third (45.54), while Hayden was eighth again (48.65).
The additional double placements came in two other races. Mason Thacker was sixth in the 800-meter run (2:23.35) and Nathan Waddell crossed the line eighth (2:33.35). In the 200-meter dash, Connor McGlone was fifth (25.84) and Luke Gullion was eight (26.36).
In relays, the 4x800-meter relay team of Mason Thacker, Josh Richmond, Trevan Shanks and Nathan Waddell finished fifth (10:21.51) to start the meet. The 4x200-meter team of Andrew Leeth, Grayson Klinker, Connor McGlone and Nathaniel Shrum took fifth (1:43.89). The 4x100-meter relay crew of Andrew Leeth, Mason Thacker, Luke Gullion and Wyatt Savage were eighth (50.67). The 4x400-meter team of Josh Richmond, Nathaniel Shrum, Grayson Klinker and Mason Thacker were third (4:06.08).
On the girls side of the meet, Adena won with 146 points, Westfall was second with 88 points. Piketon was seventh with 53 points.
Ali Taylor won the 100-meter hurdles (18.19), beating 12 other competitors. She was eighth in the discus 69-5. She also won the high jump, clearing 4-10, improving upon her seed of 4-8.
Maggie Armstrong was sixth in the high jump at 4-4. Later Armstrong tied with Olivia MacCrae for third in the pole vault at a height of 7-6.
Kenzie Mays was seventh in the 1,600-meter run (6:32.95). Later, she was second in the 3,200-meter run (14:03.98).
Bailey Fuller was sixth in the 400-meter dash (1:18.13) and later landed eighth in the long jump at 12-4.
The lone relay placement came from the 4x400-meter relay team of Shaelynn Tolliver, Raigan Stepp, Abigail Durham and Kalynn Mays. That group took fifth (6:13.8).
April 25
Returning to action the very next day, the Piketon girls track and field team competed in the Northwest Mohawk Classic where they finished 11th with 25 points. Wheelersburg took the team title and Waverly was second out of 16 scoring teams.
Senior Kenzie Mays had the best individual performance, winning the 3,200-meter run (13:39.18). That was after finishing eighth in the 1,600-meter run earlier in the meet (6:10.5).
Ali Taylor took second in the 100-meter hurdles (18.32) and third in the high jump, clearing 4-feet, 8-inches.
Olivia MacCrae was eighth in the 100-meter dash (15.01).
April 29
The Piketon boys track and field team traveled to Wellston to compete in the Golden Rocket Invitational. The Redstreaks were divided into two teams, splitting as Piketon and Piketon B.
Piketon’s top team finished as the meet runner up with 127 points, behind Unioto’s 223. The Piketon B team was seventh with 25 points.
Senior thrower Alan Austin won the discus by throwing 162-6. Landon Beekman was fifth with a toss of 90-0. Austin also won the shot put and set a meet record, landing 48-2.
In the 110-meter hurdles, brothers Grayson Klinker and Hayden Klinker placed. Grayson finished fourth (17.98), while Hayden was seventh (19.88). They did the same in the 300-meter race. Grayson finished third (44.11) and Hayden was sixth (50.11). In the 100-meter dash, Wyatt Savage sprinted for sixth overall (12.75).
Two Streaks placed in the 1,600-meter run. Gary Richmond was fifth (6:21.27), while Raymond Stapleton was eighth (6:49). Right behind him and outside of placing was David Hayslip in ninth (6:51.9).
In the 800-meter run, Mason Thacker claimed the win (2:20.24), followed by Josh Richmond in third (2:31.77), and Gary Richmond in eighth (2:56.18). Raymond Stapleton also ran but was outside the placements (3:13.24).
In the 400-meter dash, Josh Richmond led Piketon by finishing fourth (58.81). Nathaniel Shrum was sixth (59.99), followed by Nathan Waddell in seventh (1:01.64). Brayden Pearson also ran but was outside of the placements. In the 200-meter dash, Connor McGlone was third (25.33), followed by Andrew Leeth in fourth (25.75).
In the jumping events, Andrew Leeth cleared 5-2 in second in the high jump, while Drake Beekman was third in 4-8. In the long jump, Wyatt Savage landed seventh in the long jump (16-4 1/2), followed by Drake Beekman in eighth (15-9 1/2).
The 4x800-meter team of Mason Thacker, Josh Richmond, Andrew Leeth and Nathan Waddell won their race in 9:50.35. In the 4x200-meter relay, the Redstreaks ran two teams. Taking second was the crew of Luke Gullion, Grayson Klinker, Connor McGlone and Nathaniel Shrum (1:41.84). The second group of Jeremy Williams, Landon Beekman, Brayden Pearson and Landon Williams were fifth (1:49.15). In the 4x100-meter relay, the group of Andrew Leeth, Drake Beekman, Luke Gullion and Wyatt Savage finished fifth (49.9), while the crew of Jeremy Williams, Landon Beekman, Landon Williams and Devan Rapp were sixth (53.08). The 4x400-meter relay saw the Redstreaks cross the line third (4:08.67). The group included Josh Richmond, Nathaniel Shrum, Mason Thacker and Grayson Klinker.
Up Next
The Redstreaks and Lady Redstreaks will head to Huntington High School for the Scioto Valley Conference track and field meet on Monday, May 8 and Friday, May 12.
