Another strong season for the Waverly Tigers boys tennis program came to an end Friday afternoon when junior Penn Morrison wrapped up his play in the 101st OHSAA Boys State Tennis Tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.
Morrison was expecting a very challenging first match in Division II singles, since he was pitted against a teammate of the defending state champion from Chagrin Falls, a school known for a strong tennis program.
Morrison squared off with Chagrin Falls senior Jackson Quinn, picking up a two-set victory, 6-1, 6-4. It was much easier than the first-round match Morrison played as a freshman, when he had to win a three-set, tightly contested battle on a hot day.
The goal was to win at least two matches at state and get to the second day, but the second match eluded Morrison. In the second round, Morrison faced Cincinnati Seven Hills freshman Avi Mahajan in the second round. Mahajan had defeated Toledo Ottawa Hills senior Matt McGee in the opening round 6-2, 6-4.
Although the score was deceiving, Morrison and Mahajan waged quite a battle. Ultimately, Mahajan was a 6-2, 6-1 victor. Waverly Coach Matt Morrison shared more details.
“The match was an hour and a half long, so the score didn’t really tell the story,” said Coach Morrison. “Penn played the best match he has played all year for sure. He showed that he belongs in the mix at state with some of the best players.”
There are no easy opponents at state, as it brings the top 16 qualifiers from all regions of Ohio into the two-day competition.
“From a coaching standpoint, it was fun to watch Penn realize that his game wasn’t going to get the job done, so he went to Plan B. He tried some different things and it worked to a certain point. Watching Penn learn out there was fun from my standpoint,” said Coach Morrison. “We definitely left there with our heads up, because we were not disappointed in how he played. Penn didn’t shrink down from the competition and roll over.”
Mahajan lost his next match 6-1, 6-2 to the defending state champion, Chagrin Falls junior Andrew Zimcosky, who went on to win the state title. Mahajan squared off with Cincinnati Indian Hill freshman Jack Pollock in the third place match. Mahajan lost the first set 4-6. He was winning the second 4-1 when Pollock retired from the match due to illness.
“Penn definitely represented Waverly well at the state tournament,” said Coach Morrison. “At the end of the day, it means that two years in a row he has made it to the top eight in the state, which isn’t too shabby.”
Winning a match at state also gave Penn Morrison the status of being Second Team All-Ohio for the second straight year.
“It ended the season on a positive note. We’ve had a lot of positives this year as a team,” said Coach Morrison. “We accomplished a lot and definitely gives us a goal to shoot for next season.”
