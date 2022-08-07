Note: This is one in a series of profile articles featuring the athletes, teams and individuals who were inducted into the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 14, 2022, as members of the classes of 2020 and 2021.
With standouts such as Denny Thompson and Phil Miller, opponents would sometimes overlook the center of the Waverly Tigers, Rick Eblin.
But usually they soon felt his presence.
“Opposing players would always underestimate him and the large majority of the time, he made them pay,” remembered Miller. “He was a prolific scorer and he wanted the ball. We had a very successful pick and roll together.”
Miller and Eblin, who passed away in 1994, played basketball together from eight years old until they graduated together in 1971.
“He would never back down and was an excellent shot blocker and good rebounder,” Miller added. “He was a real good teammate and we both hated to lose. We never lost a home game together.”
Eblin’s career statistics and honors are most notable for the player who ranks sixth on the all-time Waverly High School scoring list with 1,204 points. He averaged 11.2 points per game as a sophomore, improved that to 18 a game as a junior and hit for 22.2 points per contest as a senior and tallied more points his senior season than any other senior before him.
His honors were equally impressive. In his three years as a varsity starter when he started all 69 games, he won three league titles, two in the Southern Ohio Conference then one as a senior in the Southeastern Ohio Athletic League, twice first team all-league and third team all-Ohio his senior year.
He was a stalwart on the state tournament team of 1970 as a junior and the regional runner-up team the following year.
He completed his basketball playing career at Marietta College.
“He was one of the greatest to ever wear a Tiger uniform. He could score from anywhere on the floor,” felt Willie Hobbs, a fellow teammate and classmate. “People underestimated his talent and he was a great shot blocker. He was a very fierce competitor and a great friend.”
