Tiger fans of all ages gathered at the Waverly High School downtown gymnasium to bid the Waverly boys basketball team farewell as they boarded a charter bus bound for the University of Dayton Arena Friday afternoon. 

The team exited the gymnasium through a tunnel of Waverly cheerleaders, who were leading cheers as the Waverly Pep Band played the WHS Fight Song. 

The Tigers were to receive a Pike County law enforcement escort all the way to Interstate 71. 

Game time for the Division II state semifinal was set for 8:30 p.m. at the University of Dayton, pitting the Waverly Tigers against the Gilmour Academy Lancers. 

