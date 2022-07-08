The following sections include recaps of mid-week action for the Chillicothe Paints. The Paints play in the Prospect League, a summer collegiate wood bat league.
Tuesday, July 5 Game Postponed
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - The Chillicothe Paints home game versus the Champion City Kings scheduled for Tuesday, July 5 has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader consisting of two, seven-inning games July 21. The first game is scheduled to start at 5:35 p.m. One ticket is good for both games.
The Paints logo keychain giveaway has been moved to July 21 as well.
Fans with tickets to the July 5 game can exchange them for any remaining Paints home game this season.
July 6, 2022 — Paints Bash Mill Rats 10-3
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, took advantage of a quality start of their own and six Johnstown errors, beating the Mill Rats 10-3 Wednesday night at VA Memorial Stadium.
Gino Sabatine (2-1) started on the mound for Chillicothe (22-10, 1-0), turning in a quality start for the Paints, throwing seven innings and only allowing one run on one walk, while striking out eight.
The Paints stole the first run of the game in the bottom of the second when Ben Gbur stole second base and drew a bad throw from Johnstown catcher Sam Mast, allowing Mike Sprockett to score, giving the Paints an early 1-0 lead. Connor Ashby would add to the lead with an RBI double to center, scoring Gbur and giving Chillicothe a 2-0 lead through two innings.
The Paints would extend their lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the third when Sprockett hit a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Tim Orr.
Chillicothe scored again in the bottom of the fourth on a Cameron Bowen RBI groundout, scoring Gbur and making it 4-0.
In the bottom half of the sixth, Bowen would get another RBI, this time on a sacrifice fly to right that scored Gbur, extending the Chillicothe lead to 5-0.
Johnstown (13-20, 1-1) scored its first run of the game in the top of the seventh inning on back-to-back hits to lead off the inning. Pete Capobianco led off with a double and was brought around to score by Mast, making the score 5-1.
The Paints would answer in the first two at bats of the bottom of the inning. Orr slashed a single to lead off and Santrel Farmer followed that with a triple right down the left-field line, scoring Orr and taking the lead to 6-1. Farmer would score himself a few pitches later on a wild pitch, giving Chillicothe a 7-1 lead. Gbur smacked a single to left, allowing Sprockett to score on a bobble by the left fielder, giving the Paints an 8-1 advantage.
Sabatine left the game following the seventh inning and was replaced by Anthony Steele, who had started the game as the designated hitter.
The Mill Rats tacked on another run in the eighth, capitalizing on two walks, scoring one on a single to the wall and shrinking the lead to 8-2.
The Paints would respond in the bottom of the inning, scoring two on a double to the wall off the bat of Sprockett, giving him his second and third RBIs of the game and extending the lead to 10-2.
In the top of the ninth, after another pitching change, the Paints would surrender a run with two outs off a double from JD Greeley that plated Chase Cromer to finish the scoring with the Paints in front 10-3. Pitcher Seth Evans bounced back, finishing the game with a called third strike.
The Chillicothe Paints have won four in a row and seven of their last eight.
July 7, 2022 — Paints Win Sixth-Straight, Beat Aviators 7-5 In Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. - The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, used a four-run ninth to erase a late deficit, beating the Lafayette Aviators Thursday night at Loeb Stadium.
Tre Hondras hit a two-out solo home run in the bottom of the first to put Lafayette (1-1, 15-17) in front 1-0 early.
Chillicothe (2-0, 23-10) tied the game in the top of the third. Cameron Bowen singled with one out, scoring on a two-out double by Tim Orr.
The Paints took the lead in the sixth. Brett Carson led off with a hit, scoring from first base on a double by Ben Gbur. With two outs, Tim Orr reached on an infield hit, scoring Gbur and giving the Paints a 3-1 lead. It didn't last long.
In the bottom of the inning, Justin Bigard led off with a single, scoring two batters later on a Tanner Craig single. After a walk, Mike Snyder hit a ground ball that looked like it could be an inning-ending double play, but after the out at second, Bowen's throw to first was wide and went out of play, scoring Craig and tying the game at 3-3.
The Aviators took the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Craig hit a one-out double, scoring on a single by Ethan Bedgood, making it 4-3 Lafayette.
In the ninth, Owen Wilson led off with a fly ball down the right field line, lafayette outfielder Zamaurion Hatcher made a diving effort, but came up empty and the ball bounced out of play for a ground-rule double. After a wild pitch moved Wilson to third, he scored on an RBI triple by Hunter Klotz that ripped down the first-base and right-field line, tying the game at 4. After a pitching change, Bowen singled, scoring Klotz, giving the Paints the lead back at 5-4. Jeron Williams followed with a triple of his own, scoring Bowen. Williams scored on an RBI groundout by Carson, making it 7-4.
The Aviators got a home run from Drew Behling in the bottom of the ninth, but they left runners at second and third when Craig flied out to end the ballgame.
Both starters were solid in the game. Chillicothe's Brandon Bergert allowed two runs on three hits, walking two and striking out four over 5+ innings. Jackson Dannelley allowed three runs on eight hits, walking one and striking out five over 5 2/3 innings. Both would get a no-decision. Nick Lallathin (5-0) grabbed the win in relief, allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits, while walking two and striking out four over 3 2/3 innings. Bryson Walker (2-2) took the loss for Lafayette, allowing two runs on two hits, striking out four and walking one over 2 1/3 innings. got the final out of the game after giving up a hit, securing his second save of the year and the sixth-straight win for the Paints.
Up Next
Chillicothe traveled to Peru, Ill. Friday to play the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp for the first time this season. The Paints will play the Pistol Shrimp again Saturday and then head back to Lafayette Sunday. After an off-day Monday, the Paints will head to West Virginia to play the Miners Tuesday. Then they will be back at VA Memorial Stadium to take on the Danville Dans on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.
