Behind huge nights by Phoenix Wolf and Zeke Brown on the glass and a big scoring night from Trey Robertson, Waverly (7-3) earned a key non-league victory over previously undefeated Jackson Wednesday evening. Outrebounding the Ironmen by 17 in the contest, the Tigers prevailed over them by a 61-49 score.
“We outrebounded them by 17 tonight. We had 39 total and Phoenix (Wolf) led us with 12, Zeke (Brown) had 11, Will (Futhey) had six, and Trey (Robertson) had five, (which is) pretty spread out, and that's what we need; and it goes to show how important rebounding is too," said Waverly head coach Travis Robertson. "With this team, we want to play and run and put pressure on other teams; and, we did a good job of that tonight.”
Waverly jumped out to an early 4-2 lead to begin the game. Trey Robertson and Mark Stulley connected on back-to-back triples, giving the Tigers a 10-2 lead and forcing Jackson to call a timeout with 4:54 left in the first quarter. Waverly then built their lead to 14-4 with 3:04 to go, before leading 20-11 after the first quarter - a quarter where all five starters scored.
Waverly then went up 28-15 with 2:42 left to go in the half. The Tigers took their largest lead of the game after a steal and basket by Robertson as time expired in the first half, giving them a 32-17 lead at the break.
“It’s always about energy and effort for us. I think we started off the game with energy and we looked more hungry, and they (Jackson) weren’t ready for running up and down the floor for four quarters like that. I felt as the game went on, we looked a little more fresh at the end of the game,” said Robertson.
As expected Jackson came out of the half and made a run of their own, cutting the Waverly lead to 36-29 with 5:14 to go in the third. The Ironman then got within five points, but back-to-back buckets by Will Futhey put the Tigers back up nine 41-32 heading into the fourth quarter. Waverly then pushed the lead back up to double digits 43-32 with 6:37 left to play in the game. But Jackson came back, making it 47-38 with 4:37 left to play and then 51-45 with 2:00 left.
In the last two minutes the Tigers found Trey Robertson who calmly knocked down his free throws as the Tigers went on to win 61-49.
Perhaps the key to the game was Waverly’s ability to rebound as the Tigers pulled down 39 of them. Phoenix Wolf, who got the starting nod, due to Gage Wheeler being out (with an injury) led the Tigers.
“ It’s all about confidence for Phoenix," said Robertson. "We saw in the Miami Trace game that he started to feel comfortable. When you go through an injury (severely broken ankle) like he did, it’s hard to get out of your head as you have to fight through some extra stuff. Tonight he felt more comfortable.”
Statistically, Trey Robertson led the Tigers with 29 points, five rebounds and five assists. Will Futhey finished with 15 points along with six rebounds. Zeke Brown finished with seven points and 11 rebounds, while Wolf contributed with four points and 12 rebounds. Mark Stulley scored four points while Eli Crabtree rounded out the scoring with two. The Tigers were able to force eight Jackson turnovers but committed 11.
The Tigers will now travel to Columbus on Saturday to face the Silver Knights of Bishop Ready.
