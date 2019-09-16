Hunter_Hoover.jpg

Shawnee State junior Hunter Hoover, behind a 16:05 that allowed the Waverly, Ohio native to claim second place at the Mid-South Conference Previews in Bowling Green, Ky., was named as the Mid-South Conference’s Runner of the Week on Monday evening, as announced by conference officials.

Hoover, whose 16:05 was good for a second place finish in the Mid-South Conference Previews, edged out teammate and fellow Pike Countian Seth Farmer by just one-one hundredth of a second for the runner-up position in the meet, only finishing behind Freed-Hardeman’s Tyler Alverson (15:57) by just under eight seconds.

Hoover’s efforts allowed Shawnee State to come within eight points of a perfect score as the Bears put five runners in the top-seven overall and nine runners in the top-20. He was also one of nine SSU runners, and 23 overall, to run a time under the 17-minute mark in the 5K.

The junior’s time of 16:05.37 was just over 15 seconds faster than the one he set last season, which was a 16:20.47. Shawnee State, as a whole, won the meet by 49 points over Campbellsville, whose 72-point output put the Tigers in second place.

The MSC Runner of the Week accolade is the first for Hoover in his career.

Last season, the then-sophomore finished sixth in the Mid-South Conference Championships (26:11.60) and 148th in the NAIA National Championships (26:03) — which were both 8K races.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com.

Load comments