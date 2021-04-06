2021 Division I Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams

Player of the Year: Kobe Johnson, Canton McKinley

Co-Coach of the Year: Tom Souder, Worthington Kilbourne; Bob Krizancic, Mentor

First Team

Kobe Rodgers, Cincinnati St. Xavier, 6-3, sr., 18.1; Gabe Cupps, Centerville, 6-2, so., 16.2; Logan Duncomb, Cincinnati Moeller, 6-9, sr., 13.4; Tasos Cook, Westerville Central, 6-2, sr., 21.2; Sean Jones, Gahanna Lincoln, 5-10, jr., 17.5; Kobe Johnson, Canton McKinley, 6-4, sr., 20.8; Corey Tripp, Medina, 6-3, sr., 24.1; Luke Chicone, Mentor, 5-11, sr., 23.1; Elmore James IV, Lyndhurst Brush, 6-3, jr., 29.8; Sean Craig, Sylvania Northview, 6-7, jr., 20.2.

Second Team

Rich Rolf, Centerville, 6-7, sr., 15.1; Nate Johnson, Liberty Twp. Lakota East, 6-3, sr., 17; Alex Williams, Cincinnati Moeller, 6-4, sr., 16; Keaton Norris, Hilliard Bradley, 5-11, sr., 18.1; Jalen Sullinger, Thomas Worthington, 5-10, sr., 18.6; Quentin Toles, Massillon Perry, 6-0, sr., 25.2; Marquis Barnett, Brunswick, 6-3, sr., 24.8; Chaze Harris, Bedford, 6-4, sr., 23.0; Daniel Young, Shaker Heights, 6-2, jr., 25.4; A.J. Adams, Findlay, 6-5, sr., 16.4; Luke Denbow, Ashland, 6-1, Jr., 21.8.

Third Team

T.C. Molk, Dover, 6-0, jr., 15.8; Prophet Johnson, Huber Heights Wayne, 6-4, sr., 20.1; Ian Schupp, Worthington Kilbourne, 6-5, sr., 18; Ajay Sheldon, Dublin Coffman, 6-1, jr., 23.5; Tre Massey, Brunswick, 6-2, sr., 23.7; Erik Stern, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, 6-8, sr., 21.1; Brandon Ford, Ashtabula Lakeside, sr., 24.1; Seth Wilson, Lorain, 6-3, sr., 23.2; Marcus Steele, Solon, 6-0, sr. 20; Khalil Luster, Lima Senior, 5-6, jr., 13.8.

Special Mention

Isaiah Young, Hoban, 6-0, sr., 19.9; Michael Skeriotis, Jackson, 5-9, sr., 13.5; Ayden Hall, Dover, 6-3, jr., 13.2; Henry Hinkle, Olentangy Liberty, 6-0, sr., 14.2; Garner Wallace, Pickerington Central, 6-5, sr., 15.2; Brady Lichtenberg, Toledo St. John’s, 6-2, sr., 12.8; Kaleb Wanamaker, Toledo Start, 5-11, sr., 21.2; Grant Pahl, Sylvania Southview, 6-2, sr., 16.1; Cli’Ron Hornbeak, Toledo St. Francis, 6-9, sr., 11.5; Frank Waganfeald, Oregon Clay, 6-8, sr., 14.3; Kasey Hunt, Sylvania Northview, 6-4, jr., 12.5.

Honorable Mention

Tom House, Centerville, 6-5, jr.; 18.1; Nathan Dudukovich, West Chester Lakota West, 6-3, so.; 21.3; Justin Lovette, Cincinnati LaSalle, 6-0, sr.; 18.5; Trey Killens, Mason, 6-0, sr.; 22.7; Avante Martin, 6-2, sr., Sidney; 13.4; Bowen Hardman, Princeton, 6-5, jr., 13.5.; Logan Woods, Fairfield, 6-4, jr., 16.4; Casey George, Pickerington North, 6-0, sr., 19.1; Jaiden Guice, Westerville South, 5-11, sr., 19.9; Drey Carter, Westerville South, 6-7, sr., 16.1; Jason Foster, Olentangy Orange, 6-5, sr., 14.9; Tyrese Hughey, Thomas Worthington, 6-7, sr., 12.2; Brock Waits, Grove City, 6-0, sr., 17.1; Tanner Ware, Hoover, 6-4, jr., 12.6; Sam Oliver, GlenOak, 6-1, sr., 18.0; Zack Oddo, Green, jr., 15.6; Brayden Hamilton, Wooster, 6-4, jr. 15.4; Christian Howard, Medina, 6-3, sr., 11.9; Khoi Thurmon, Copley, 6-0, soph., 18.1; Brent Walker, McKinley, 6-7, sr., 15.9; Rico Pickett, Walsh Jesuit, 6-1, jr., 16.1; Solomon Callaghan, Wadsworth, 5-11, soph., 14.4; JJ Vaughan, Lake, 5-10, jr., 17.8; Kevin James, Jackson, 6-2, jr., 11.4; Luke Sabo, Massillon, 6-1, sr., 11.5; Todd Simons, Austintown Fitch, 6-4, sr., 22.5; Michael Bova, Lakewood St. Edward, 6-2, jr., 16.8; Omar Abuhamdeh, North Royalton, 6-0, sr., 18.9; Jonah Waag, Mentor, 6-3, sr., 18.4; E.J. Farmer, Cleveland Heights, 6-4, sr., 18.2; Henry Raynor, Cleveland St. Ignatius, 6-7, sr., 16.8; Allan Eason, Parma, 6-1, sr., 23.9; Stefan Stanic, Parma Normandy, 6-6, sr., 19.9; Eli White, Ashland, 6-2, sr., 15.8; Max Roth, Findlay, 6-1, jr., 13.5; C.J. Hornbeak, Toledo St. John's, 6-1, soph., 15.1; Garret Pike, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-3, sr., 14.7.

2021 Division II Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams

Player of the Year: Malaki Branham, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

Coach of the Year: Travis Kinn, Tiffin Columbian

First Team

Jake Singleton, Byesville Meadowbrook, 5-11, jr., 20.5; AJ Braun, Fenwick, 6-10, sr., 16.6; Ben Knostman, Tipp City Tippecanoe. 6-4, sr., 15.4; Paul McMillan IV, Cincinnati Woodward, 6-2, jr., 28.2; Desmond Watson, Columbus DeSales, 6-5, sr., 25.9; Trey Robertson, Waverly, 5-11, Jr., 25.7; Chris Livingston, Akron Buchtel, 6-7, jr., 32.0; Malaki Branham, Akron STVM, 6-5, sr., 22.0; George Mangas, Lima Shawnee, 6-4, sr., 31.3; TJ Pugh, Shelby, 6-6, sr., 25.6.

Second Team

Ryan McCort, St. Clairsville, 6-1, jr., 18.5; A.J. Clayton, Duncan Falls Philo, 6-8, sr., 23.3; Brayden Sipple, Blanchester, 6-4, sr., 33.9; Isaiah Walker Wyoming, 6-6, sr., 22; Anthony McComb, Trotwood-Madison, 6-2, sr., 26.6; Ashton Price, Bay Village Bay, 6-0, Sr., 25.9; Ramelle Arnold, Warrensville Heights, 5-11, Sr., 18.4; Jackson Izzard, Plain City Jonathan Alder, 6-3, sr., 18.6; Amani Lyles, Columbus Beechcroft, 6-8, jr., 21.6; Isaac Ward, Circleville Logan Elm, 5-10, Sr., 20.2; Sencire Harris, Akron STVM , 6-4, jr. 14.0.

Third Team

Dominic Cork, Cambridge, 6-6, sr., 16.0; Davis Singleton, Byesville Meadowbrook, 6-3, sr., 12.8; CamRon McKenzie, Cincinnati Hughes, 6-2, sr., 22.9; Jaylen Anderson, Perry, 6-1, Perry, Sr., 22.8; Brady Toth, Chardon, 6-5, Sr., 20.3; Jaden Hameed, Warrensville Heights, 5-11, Sr., 17.8; Josh Petrilla, Parma Heights Holy Name, 6-7, Sr., 20.0; Brandon McLaughlin, Heath, 6-8, jr., 17.7; JJ Simmons, Columbus Beechcroft, 6-0, jr., 21.6; Garrett Chapin, Norwalk, 6-4, sr., 14.6.

Special Mention

Seth Dennis, Vincent Warren, 5-11, sr., 12.9; Braxton Hammond, Jackson, 6-3, sr., 11.0; Ryan Scott, Hillsboro, 6-1, sr., 17.8; Logyn Ratliff, New Lexington, 6-1, sr., 13.0; Landen Russell, Thornville Sheridan, 6-1, sr., 13.5; Isaac Clary, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-8, so., 17.0; Brayden Whiting, Athens, 6-4, sr., 21.8; Isaac Little, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-10, sr., 17.0; Noah Peeples, Akron Buchtel, 6-3, sr., 14.0; Trey Metzka, Struthers, 6-5, sr., 15.5, Sharrod Taylor, Youngs. Chaney, 6-3, sr., 19.5; Jimmy Salamone, Richfield Revere, 5-9, sr., 23.2; Tommy Reynolds, Norton, 5-10, sr., 19.4; Cole Dailey, East Liverpool, 6-5, jr., 17.0; Zion Sawyer, Steubenville, 6-2, sr., 16.1; Ryan Walsh, LaGrange Keystone, 5-11, so., 17.6; Evan Dozer, Bloom-Carroll, 6-2, jr., 16.0; Shamarion Rogers, Columbus Linden, 6-4, sr., 16.8; Logan Beaston, Tiffin Columbian, 6-3, so., 15.6; Connar Penrod, Wauseon, 6-2, sr., 13.1; CamRon Gaston, Rossford, 5-10, sr., 10.3; Griffin Shaver, Ontario, 6-1, sr., 16.1; Chico Johnson, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-3, so., 15.5; Owen Treece, Van Wert, 5-11, sr., 20.7; Tyson Elwer, Lima Shawnee, 6-5, sr., 10.2.

Honorable Mention

Noah Sallade, Minerva, 6-3, sr., 16.8; Zavea Green, East Liverpool, 6-5, jr., 16.2; Carter Vandall, New Philadelphia,6-4, so., 10.3; Peyton McKinney, Millersburg West Holmes, 6-3, sr., 13.1; Quentin Stottsberry, Zanesville Maysville, 6-5, sr., 15.3; Luke Lyall, Dresden Tri-Valley, 6-0, jr., 14.3; Lucas Hagan, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, 6-1, jr., 13.2; Gabe Chalfin, Circleville Logan Elm, 6-0, sr., 10.8; Ryan Magill, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 6-4, sr., 16.5; Tanner Lemaster, Washington Court House Washington, 6-6, so., 18.1; Tony Munos, Marietta, 6-0, sr., 19.1; Brayden Sallee, Vincent Warren, 6-4, jr., 12.5; Braylon Damron, McArthur Vinton County, 6-2, jr., 15.0; Bryson Badgley, Greenfield McClain, 6-3, jr., 14.6; Ethan Malone, Thornville Sheridan, 6-3, sr., 10.8; Max Stepaniak, Hamilton Ross, 6-8, sr., 15.8; Mason Weisbrodt, Batavia, 6-8, jr., 19; Danny Austing, Cleves Taylor, 6-0, jr., 17.8; Jakada Stone, Cincinnati Aiken, 6-1, sr., 19.7; Sam Nunn, Hamilton Ross, 6-0, sr., 13.6; Justin O’Neal, Dayton Dunbar, 6-4, sr., 16; Jacob Connor, Kettering Alter, 6-9, jr., 10.7.; Ethan Bell, Caledonia River Valley, 5-10, sr., 20.9; Maurice Barnes, Columbus South, 6-0, sr., 16.6; Mekhi Bloodworth, Columbus East, 6-6, sr., n/a; Carsyn Crouch, Granville, 6-1, sr., 14.9; Reece Huber, Heath, 6-3, sr., 15.0; Ansoumane Oulare, Horizon Science, 6-5, sr., 13.1; Trey Scowden, Buckeye Valley, 6-7, jr., 14.0; Andrew Rinn, Richfield Revere, 6-4, sr., 22.4; Eric Holley, Akron East, 6-3, jr., 28.4; Ramar Pryor, Akron STVM, 6-2, jr., 13.0; Travonne Jackson, Akron Buchtel, 6-6, sr., 14.0; Jaxon Hendershott, West Branch, 6-0 jr., 15.0; Aiden Slocum, Struthers, 6-0, sr., 12.0, Drew Weir, Salem, 6-4, jr., 14.3; Shamar Blackmon, Canton South, 6-0, sr., 13.0; Will Aljancic, Louisville, 6-3, soph., 12.7; Nathanael Sulka, Chardon, 6-4, jr., 17.8; Mitchell Hodges, Oberlin Firelands, 6-7, sr., 16.1; Ryan Mueller, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 6-6, jr., 13.6; Jack McMullen, Chagrin Falls, 6-3, sr., 13.0; Tyler DeSimpelare, Rocky River Lutheran West, 6-1, sr., 17.6; David Rice, Parma Padua Franciscan, 6-3, sr., 16.4; Logan O'Brien, Parma Heights Holy Names, 6-7, sr. 18.3; Ben Morrison, Rossford, 6-4, jr., 13.5; Gavin Carey, Upper Sandusky, 6-6, sr., 15.7; LeTrey Williams, St. Marys Memorial, 5-11, sr., 14.1; Sam Siegel, Sandusky Perkins, 5-11, sr., 19.3; LJ Reaves, Tiffin Columbian, 6-4, sr., 14.2; Ben Morrison, Rossford, 6-4, jr., 13.5; Cody Lantz, Shelby, 6-3, sr., 16.0; Gavin Carey, Upper Sandusky, 6-6, sr., 15.7; LeTrey Williams, St. Marys Memorial, 5-11, sr., 14.1.

