Continuing their dominant play against teams from Division I of the Southern Ohio Conference, the Eagles made it 5-1 against SOC I teams for the year by knocking off the Sciotoville East Tartans for the second time this season on Tuesday, April 18. 

The Eagles landed in Sciotoville, but flew off quickly, soaring to a 13-0 triumph. Eastern scored four in the first inning, two in the second, two more in the fourth inning, one in the fifth and four in the sixth to bring the game to an end.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments