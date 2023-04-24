Continuing their dominant play against teams from Division I of the Southern Ohio Conference, the Eagles made it 5-1 against SOC I teams for the year by knocking off the Sciotoville East Tartans for the second time this season on Tuesday, April 18.
The Eagles landed in Sciotoville, but flew off quickly, soaring to a 13-0 triumph. Eastern scored four in the first inning, two in the second, two more in the fourth inning, one in the fifth and four in the sixth to bring the game to an end.
Eastern junior pitcher Dylan Morton spun a three-hit shutout, striking out eight batters and walking none. Behind him, the Eagles pounded out 13 runs on 13 hits. Morton helped his own cause by going 1-3 and scoring twice.
Nate Havens led the way from the plate, going 4-5 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs. Chance Bellomy had the other double, going 2-4 with a pair of runs, one stolen base and an RBI. Mason Shaffner did not have a hit but generated a pair of RBIs. Braylon Lamerson also had a pair of RBIs, going 2-3 with a triple and a run. Christian Smith was 2-5 with two runs and one RBI. Eric Manley was 1-1 with one RBI and one run. Eddie Salmen was 1-3 with a run and an RBI.
The Eagles are set to entertain the Waverly Tigers on Friday, April 28.
