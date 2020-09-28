The following story includes cross country results for Waverly, Piketon and Western from meets held on Saturday, Sept. 19. Information on Eastern from that weekend ran in the Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 edition of the News Watchman.
WAVERLY
Waverly’s cross country teams enjoyed numerous successes at the Minford Invitational on Sept. 19.
In the high school girls 5K race, Waverly junior Olivia Cisco claimed the win, finishing the course in 20:32, which was nearly a minute ahead of the runner-up, Rock Hill’s Bella Stevens (21:27). For the Lady Tigers behind Cisco were Julia Clark (17th, 24:30), Hannah Swinning (28th, 26:30), Olivia Russell (30th, 26:59), Hannah Remy (34th, 27:45) and Jenna Thompson (35th, 28:20).
As a team, the Lady Tigers finished fourth overall with 90 points. Rock Hill won with 42 points, followed by runner-up Northwest with 74 points.
In the high school boys competition, Waverly had several runners absent. Jack Monroe led the way for the Tigers, finishing 10th in 18:38. He was followed by Aidan Kelly (12th, 18:49), A.J. Sibole (14th, 19:10), Alex Stoller (40th, 22:27), and Frankie Hurst (53rd, 26:09).
As a team, the Tigers took third with 117 points. Northwest was the overall winner with 46 points, followed by Rock Hill with 71 points. Individually, Northwest’s Landen Smith won in 16:21, followed by Minford’s Dutch Byrd as the runner-up in 16:34.
In the junior high boys competition, Waverly was led by Lane Bear, who finished seventh in 12:31. He was followed by Sam Walsh (21st, 13:58), Jeremiah Miller (41st, 16:07), Zarian Canter (42nd, 16:40) and Max Monroe (44th, 17:00).
The overall race winner was Eastern’s Aiden Werner in 11:20. He was followed by Wheelersburg’s Ethan Hochstetler (11:58). The Tigers finished fifth as a team with 118 points. Bishop Flaget took the title with 47 points, followed by Rock Hill with 62 points.
In the girls junior high competition, Waverly was led by Mallory Roberts, who took fourth in 15:01. She was followed by Quin Shaffer (10th, 15:51), Carly Dixon (26th, 19:57), Caitlyn Dyke (29th, 21:58), Hadley Carsey (32nd, 25:06).
Waverly finished third overall as a team with 75 points behind the winner, Wheelersburg (36) and runner-up Bishop Flaget (44). Bishop Flaget’s Bella Flores was the overall winner in 14:33, followed by runner-up Josie Ware of Eastern.
PIKETON
Piketon competed in Southeastern’s Aaron Reed Invitational on Sept. 19.
In the high school girls race, North Adams junior Myla Toole was the individual winner in 20:02.66, followed by McClain senior Geneve Baril in 20:04.82. The overall team winner was Huntington with 79 points, followed by runner-up Zane Trace with 85 points. Piketon ended 13th overall with 262 points.
Leading the way for the Lady Redstreaks was Kenzie Mays, who finished 15th (22:44.47). She was followed by Kalyn Mays (71st, 27:12.52), Addi Johnson (74th, 27:30.94), Shelby Carrico (90th, 29:33.04), Taylor Wagner (91st, 29:44.01), Brooklynn Hart (106th, 32:42.07), Izzy Hablitzel (114th, 35:04.51).
Piketon did not have enough runners to produce a team score in the high school boys race. Miami Trace took the team title with 75 points, followed by Leesburg Fairfield as the runner-up with 86 points. The overall individual winner was North Adams senior Cohen Frost in16:52.03, followed by Ironton senior William Harrison in 17:16.38.
Wyatt Fout led the way for the Redstreaks, taking 65th in 21:48.26. He was followed by Josh Richmond (77th, 22:15.67), Tyler Sowards (94th, 23:36.9), and Gary Richmond (111th, 25:17.31).
In the junior high boys competition, Whiteoak eighth grader Landen Eyre was the overall winner of the 3K in 12:00.27. Fairland eighth grader Brody Buchanan was the runner-up in 12:14.52. The overall team winner was Unioto with 55 points, followed by runner-up Jackson with 76 points.
Individually for Piketon, eighth grader Leighton Kelley led the charge, finishing 41st in 14:52.09. He was followed by Grayson Roberts (58th, 15:27.98), Connor McGlone (59th, 15:28.45), Nathaniel Shrum (62nd, 15:40.53), Mason Roberts (113th, 18:08.24), and Bo Henry (138th, 23:15.65).
In the junior high girls race, Unioto seventh grader Cameron Walker won in 14:01.75, followed by River Valley seventh grader Abigail Heffernan as the runner-up in 14:03.84. North Adams took the team title with 65 points, followed by Hillsboro with 95 points.
Individually for Piketon, Jlynn Risner was 68th overall in 18:30.61.
WESTERN
Western competed in Southeastern’s Aaron Reed Invitational on Sept. 19.
In the high school boys race, junior Trey Satterfield was 98th in 24:11.58.
In the junior high boys race, seventh grader Cole Grooms was 109th in 17:56.14. Eighth grader Ayden Riggs was 119th in 18:34.52.
