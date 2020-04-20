COLUMBUS – Columbus Crew SC today announced that supporters can catch re-airs of three Crew SC matches this week via ColumbusCrewSC.com (Wednesday) and SportsTime Ohio (Thursday, Friday).
On Wednesday, April 22, ColumbusCrewSC.com will re-air Crew SC’s 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Knockout Round penalty-kick shootout advancement over Atlanta United at a high-energy Mercedes-Benz Stadium (original air date: October 26, 2017), with the stream set to start at 12:00 p.m. ET.
SportsTime Ohio is slated to re-air Crew SC’s 3-1 victory over the LA Galaxy from 2019 on Thursday, April 23 beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET (original air date: May 8, 2019). On Friday, April 24, SportsTime Ohio’s re-airing of last year’s home contest against the Montreal Impact (original air date: July 20, 2019) is set to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET. The re-airs on SportsTime Ohio are also slated to stream on the FOX Sports GO App.
Major League Soccer’s platform, MLS Unites, aims to bring the soccer community together during the COVID-19 pandemic. This week’s focus is MLS Unites for Those in Need. Crew SC content featured as part of last week’s theme of MLS Unites to Inspire Kids – including the Kid’s Corner which features videos and activities for children – can be viewed via the following link: https://bit.ly/3bfyOa2. Crew SC’s additional digital programming includes Home Workouts led by Kelly Roderick, Crew SC’s Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach; The Breakdown, featuring TV analyst Jordan Angeli providing analysis; and weekly #StayAtHome Recipes from registered team dietitian Jay Short. Crew SC supporters can also listen to the Club’s weekly radio show, “Inside The Crew”, on 97.1 The Fan every Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Please see below for this week’s schedule of Crew SC matches set to re-air on ColumbusCrewSC.com as well as on SportsTime Ohio.
Wednesday, April 22 at 12:00 p.m. ET – ColumbusCrewSC.com
2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Knockout Round: Crew SC at Atlanta United – Original air date: October 26, 2017 | The Crew travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, shutting out Atlanta United in regular time and extra time before advancing via penalty kicks.
Thursday, April 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET – SportsTime Ohio
Crew SC vs. LA Galaxy – Original air date: May 8, 2019 | The Black & Gold defeat LA Galaxy 3-1 at home, with goals by Gyasi Zardes, Federico Higuain and Hector Jimenez.
Friday, April 24 at 5:00 p.m. ET – SportsTime Ohio
Crew SC vs. Montreal Impact – Original air date: July 20, 2019 | The Crew defeat the Montreal Impact 2-1 at MAPFRE Stadium, with Josh Williams and David Accam each scoring for Crew SC.
NOTES: re-aired matches on ColumbusCrewSC.com will be geo-fenced to Crew SC’s territory per Major League Soccer guidelines; re-aired matches on SportsTime Ohio will also stream on the FOX Sports GO App.
