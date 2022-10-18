AHOF graphic

RIO GRANDE, Ohio - A trio of women's basketball standouts and a long-time men's basketball coach comprise the University of Rio Grande’s Athletic Hall of Fame Class for 2022.

Sarah Bonar, Brianna Thomas and Leah Kendro will join Earl Thomas for formal induction as part of the school's annual Hall of Fame banquet on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m., in the Rio Alumni Heritage Room of Davis University Center.

