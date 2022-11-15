Blevins - Carolina2

Rio Grande slams down two of his game-high 29 points in Friday night's 97-67 win over Carolina University in the opening round of the Bevo Francis Classic at the Newt Oliver Arena. 

 Photo by Justyce Stout

RIO GRANDE, Ohio - Shiloah Blevins scored 23 of his game-high 29 points in the second half, helping the University of Rio Grande roll past Carolina University, 97-67, in the opening round of the 40th Annual Bevo Francis Classic, Friday night, at the Newt Oliver Arena.

The senior forward from South Webster, Ohio connected on 13 of his 21 field goal attempts and finished 3-for-3 at the free throw line.


