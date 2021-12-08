Continuing the trend of past cross country runners at Waverly High School, senior Jack Monroe became the latest Tiger to sign with Shawnee State University on Monday, Dec. 6.
"I'm just glad to see that Jack is doing this and getting it out of the way. Now he can focus on everything he needs to do and just keep running. We want to keep the pipeline going," said Waverly Boys Head Track Coach Byron Green.
"It is really nice to have (SSU) Coach (Eric) Putnam showing interest in our boys here. They are going down there and doing well. Shawnee went to the nationals (national cross country meet) again this year. They've got it going on at Shawnee."
The SSU Bears who competed at the NAIA National cross country meet in Vancouver, Washington, on Nov. 19, 2021, included Waverly graduates Hunter Hoover and Aidan Judd, along with Piketon graduate Jacob Nichols. Waverly graduate Phil Evory also went as an alternate.
"We are thrilled. Jack is such a good guy. He's a good student and comes from a great family," said SSU Head Cross Country and Track Coach Eric Putnam. "The Waverly guys who have run for us (at SSU) have run well. They are all good kids. You don't worry about them giving you a hard time. I just keep getting one great person after another from Waverly, and from Piketon, too. We're thrilled to have Jack."
Monroe's coaches believe he will be successful as an SSU runner.
"I'm excited to see what Jack can do at Shawnee. He will work really hard," said Waverly Head Cross Country Coach Linda McAllister. "He's at that point that Coach Putnam can take him on and get him to that next level of running. Coach Putnam is good at that. It is a good place for Jack. I'm excited that it is close so I can go and watch him."
Putnam is in full agreement with McAllister and Green.
"I won't be surprised if Jack makes a jump at the next level. I know he has been banged up, but Phil (Evory) was also, and he has had a great fall for us," said Putnam.
"Jack, having never been the front guy at Waverly, will benefit. The toughest transition is when you come in as the top runner and never experience having teammates beat you. Jack has already done all of that and is comfortable with it. I'm glad he is joining us. Waverly does well."
Monroe is thrilled to have the opportunity. He is also glad to be joining his former Tiger teammates.
"I looked at a few different colleges but Shawnee definitely resonated with me the most. Coach Putnam is amazing. The process has been really good through Shawnee. I'm excited to see what is next in running and for my education," said Monroe, who plans to major in communications.
"I'm very excited to run for the Shawnee program, especially with the history I've had with Aiden (Judd), Phil (Evory) and Hunter (Hoover). I went to the state cross country meet with Phil and Aiden. It's really kind of a full circle moment. It will be fun to run with them again and hopefully make it to nationals."
But first, Monroe still has some unfinished business ahead with his Waverly teammates.
"I'm back to running again after my (leg) injury," said Monroe. "I'm excited to see what indoor and outdoor track has for me this year."
