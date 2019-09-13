After suffering a 5-0 defeat to the Unioto Lady Shermans on Saturday, the Waverly Lady Tigers bounced back with a 3-1 win over Ironton St. Joseph in a home soccer match Wednesday evening.
The loss to Unioto on Saturday, Sept. 7, was particularly hard for the Lady Tigers since the Lady Shermans ended Waverly’s season last year in post-season play by the same score of 5-0. Looking back at 2018, the Lady Tigers won their first sectional title in program history, defeating Athens 1-0 on a game-winning goal from Kaylee Spencer. In the district semifinal round, the Lady Tigers squared off with Unioto, ending the tourney run with a 5-0 loss. Waverly came into the 2019 meeting against the Shermans with the goal of having a different outcome.
“This was a difficult loss for us today,” said Waverly coach Chris Murphy. “We played them very strongly for 40 minutes despite their one goal in the first half. In the second half, we made a couple of mistakes and they capitalized. Against teams of Unioto’s quality, little things make the difference. We will continue to improve and grow and look forward to meeting them in the future.”
Waverly senior goalkeeper Anna Jordan had a busy day in the loss, recording 17 saves. Defensively, Michaela Rhoads led Waverly with five steals, followed by Amelia Willis (4), Alexis Murphy (3), Lydia Brown (1) and Kylie Smith (1). Brown led the way in interceptions with six, followed by Alexis Murphy (4), Michaela Rhoads (4), Kaylee Spencer (3), Brooke Elliott (1), Kylee Murphy (1), Kylie Smith (1) and Willis (1). Loren Moran led Waverly in shots with three, followed by Kylie Smith and Amelia Willis with one each.
The Lady Tigers dropped to 5-2 overall with the loss to the Lady Shermans.
Getting back into Southern Ohio Conference play against Ironton St. Joseph, this year’s new league opponent, Waverly won 3-1 in a Wednesday evening battle.
“Ironton St. Joseph came in with a strong plan to play us over the top. Despite us scoring first, they were able to equalize in the first half. When we settled down, regained our composure, and made some minor adjustments, we were able to take the game to them,” said Murphy. “This required Ironton St. Joseph to hold their defensive line deeper in their 18-yard box and gave us opportunities to score. We capitalized on these opportunities and received the outcome we desired. We’d like to wish Ironton St. Joseph good luck on the rest of their season.”
Loren Moran scored all three of Waverly’s goals in the win. Her first came with 31:51 left in the opening half, using an assist from Amelia Willis. Lady Flyer Emma Whaley responded with the tying goal at 30:01.
The two teams battled in the deadlock for nearly 30 minutes. Then Moran gave her team a late lift, scoring just before time ran out in the first half, 2-1.
In the restart, the two teams battled through another 28 minutes before Moran hit again, competing a hat trick of three goals while giving her team a two-goal cushion, 3-1.
Statistically in the win, Moran led the way with three goals on nine shots. She also had two interceptions and a steal. Willis had 10 shots, four steals, three interceptions and one assist. Kylee Murphy had two shots, six interceptions and two steals. Alexis Murphy had 10 interceptions, two steals and a shot. Michaela Rhoads led in interceptions with 11, adding three steals and a shot. Kaylee Spencer had four interceptions and two steals.
Waverly improved to 6-2 overall with the win and 4-1 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. The Lady Tigers will be back home Saturday afternoon, facing Albany Alexander at 3:30 p.m.
