It might not have been the biggest in number of schools or size of schools, but for a quarter-century, it certainly was one of the biggest leagues in the state of Ohio for quality of basketball.
The Tri-County League was formed in the spring of 1959 to address a changing basketball landscape in southern Ohio, and ended 25 years later when the landscape changed again, but the league was so good and so competitive while it lasted.
There were many highlights, the back-to-back state tournament trips by Clay in 1969 and Western in 1968, the 1980-81 season when the six league teams combined had a non-conference record of 93 wins and just 19 losses, and the great athletes. But it was the honor of being called champion that will always be remembered.
In the 1960s, the Ohio Department Of Education made a push that bigger was better, and many of the smaller schools in Ohio were starting to consolidate. Until that time, you had two distinct classes of schools, the big city schools, which most were in the state’s Class AA classification, and the smaller schools in Class A. Most of the smaller schools were schools that were part of county school systems, rural high schools that usually had enough teams they were able to have their own county leagues.
In Scioto County, there was the Scioto County League, which included the county schools such as Clay, Green and South Webster, but did not include schools like Portsmouth East, now known as Sciotoville, New Boston and Notre Dame. They had their own conference, along with Waverly, called the Southern Ohio Conference (SOC), as all of them had football.
But as the Scioto County League schools began to start football, such as Wheelersburg, Portsmouth West, Valley, Minford and Northwest, they joined the Southern Ohio Conference but maintained their membership in the Scioto County League.
For the 1959-60 basketball season, though, the Southern Ohio Conference, which had swelled to ten schools, decided to play a double round-robin basketball schedule, meaning they would have no non-league games and left the remaining Scioto County League schools without football, such as Clay, Green and South Webster, desperate to find opponents. Thus, an effort which was seemingly led by Clay coach Arch Justus, brought about the formation of the Tri-County League (TCL) with teams from three counties, Adams (Locust Grove and Peebles), Pike (Stockdale and Western and soon after Beaver) and the three from Scioto County.
The Pike County League had nearly dissolved as Waverly and Piketon were both members of the SOC and Wakefield had consolidated into Piketon. In addition, for the 1958-59 school year, Beaver had joined the Southern Valley Athletic Conference, which included teams from Gallia, Jackson and Lawrence counties. For that reason, Beaver remained in the Southern Valley Athletic Conference for the 1959-60 season, the inaugural season for the Tri-County League, before joining the league battle the following year.
In 1963-64, Beaver and Stockdale merged to form Eastern. Locust Grove remained in through the 1965-66 season, with their coach the first six years Paul Bakenhaster, a Pike County native who finished with over 300 wins in his career. Manchester was named to replace them and participated for five seasons before dropping out to concentrate on its new league, the Southern Hills League, which was formed of Adams, Brown and Highland county schools for the 1970-71 school year.
After Manchester left, the membership remained the same for 11 years, Clay, Eastern, Green, Peebles, South Webster and Western. A major change in the overall landscape occurred when the Scioto County League and the Southern Ohio Conference, which already had several overlapping teams, merged to form two divisions beginning with the 1979-80 school year, and Eastern joining beginning with the 1982-83 school year.
With four of the six schools now in that league and Peebles playing a full conference schedule in the Southern Hills League, the end was now near. Clay and Green officially left at the end of the 1982-83 school year and the four remaining schools brought the league to a close the following year. Western found a home in the Southern Hills League for 17 years after the TCL folded before joining their former league foes in the Southern Ohio Conference in the fall of 2002.
Spring sports became a reality in the spring of 1969 when baseball and track were added. Girls sports were not prevalent in the TCL, as girls basketball was never a league sport, girls track was 1979 thru 1981, the year of the final boys meet as well, and girls volleyball in 1978 and then again in 1980. As far as total championships, it was a balanced conference as Clay, Eastern and South Webster each had 13 championships. Western was next with nine followed by Peebles with six, Green four and Beaver two. Eastern had the most basketball titles with eight.
But it was truly the coaches who made the Tri-County League what it was. Arch Justus at Clay was the only coach Clay knew during its 24 years in the TCL. Heckie Thompson of Western was there 21 years, both men also serving as superintendents of their districts while coaching. There was Gene Brushart, Don Trainer and Don Cantrell at Eastern and Bob Horton, Jerry Copley and Art Myers at Peebles.
Nothing lasts forever, but for the Tri-County League, it was wonderful while it lasted.
