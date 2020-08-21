As has been the case over the past few seasons, the Piketon Redstreaks have been battling it out with the Unioto Shermans at the top of the Scioto Valley Conference golf standings.
Some of the faces have changed, but the results are still very much the same.
After getting their practice round match rained out on Monday at Dogwood Hills, the SVC teams played the following two days ahead of the first official league match on Thursday.
Unioto, Piketon and Zane Trace returned to action on Tuesday at Dogwood Hills. The Unioto Shermans (184) edged the Piketon Redstreaks (188) to take the match. Zane Trace finished 222.
The co-medalists of the match were Braxton Platt (Unioto) and Logan Cummins (Piketon), who both shot 43.
Four other SVC teams played at Dogwood with Southeastern taking that win, finishing at 194 after being led by medalist Brayden Popp, who finished with a 42. Westfall finished at 202, followed by Adena in 207. Huntington did not have enough golfers to generate a team score.
On Wednesday evening, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks participated in an all-girls match at Crown Hill.
Westfall (183) won the competition, led by Maddi Shoults, who carded a 36 as the match medalist. Miami Trace was one stroke behind at 184. Piketon and Chillicothe tied at 218 with Piketon taking third on a better fifth score. Zane Trace finished at 244, while Huntington rounded out the results at 272.
Some individual scores of athletes not on a full team included Paint Valley’s Emma Winland (42), Unioto’s Emily Lott (44) and Adena’s Sydney Ater (52).
The boys teams played the first official SVC match of the season at Dogwood on Thursday evening.
Piketon’s Owen Armstrong shot a 40 to card medalist honors, followed by teammate Logan Cummins as the runner-up medalist. The Redstreaks took the victory as well, finishing with a team score of 175, followed by Unioto at 183. Southeastern was close behind at 186, followed by Westfall (198), Adena (211), Zane Trace (216) and Paint Valley (227).
For Piketon behind Armstrong and Cummins were Jesse Barlow (45), Christian Horn (48), Gabe Dettwiller (49), and Chance Skaggs (57).
The next SVC match is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 27 at Pickaway Country Club.
