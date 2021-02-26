It certainly wasn’t the way the Waverly Lady Tigers wanted to go out, but they kept battling to the very end.
Playing in their first district semifinal basketball game in 21 years on Tuesday evening, Waverly traveled to Vinton County and lost to the fourth-ranked Lady Vikings by a final score of 76-43.
Then on Wednesday, the Lady Tigers played their final Southern Ohio Conference Division II basketball game versus the Northwest Lady Mohawks and fell 57-47. Those results leave Waverly with a final overall record of 16-8 and 10-6 in the SOC II.
More on each game is included in the following sections.
District semifinal @ VC
The Lady Tigers had a very frustrating night at Vinton County, struggling to hit shots and suffering multiple turnovers, resulting in a big deficit early and leading to the 76-43 loss. Yet, Waverly never gave up and kept fighting.
After the opening quarter, the Lady Tigers trailed 26-10. Vinton County pushed it to a 20-point lead before Paige Carter kicked the ball back out to Carli Knight for a three-pointer. The Lady Tigers worked to keep the deficit below 20, but eventually, the Lady Vikings pushed it up over 20. Waverly had the final bucket of the half with Sarah Thompson scoring on an assist from Knight, 46-22.
Knight added a steal and an assist early in the second quarter, but the Lady Tigers couldn’t slow the outside shooting or the inside play of the Lady Vikings. By the end of the third quarter, Vinton County was up 63-36. Waverly’s final bucket came from Kelli Stewart following an assist from Zoiee Smith.
Smith was able to score five of Waverly’s seven points in the final quarter with Ava Little having the other bucket.
For the game, Carli Knight finished with 12 points, four steals and two rebounds. Paige Carter had 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Zoiee Smith added nine points and five assists.
Sarah Thompson provided five points and four rebounds, while Kelli Stewart had four points and four rebounds. Ava Little contributed two points and three rebounds.
Vinton County had three in double figures and a fourth knocking on the door. Myriah Davis led the way with 22 points, followed by Cameron Zinn with 20 and Lacie Williams with 17. Morgan Bentley provided nine points.
WHS — 10 12 14 7 — 43
VCHS — 26 20 17 13 — 76
WAVERLY (43) — Kelli Stewart 2 0 0-2 4, Carli Knight 4 1 1-2 12, Morgan Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, Michaela Rhoads 0 0 1-2 1, Abbie Marshall 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Little 1 0 0-0 2, Zoiee Smith 4 0 1-2 9, Olivia Cooper 0 0 0-0 0, Sarah Thompson 2 0 1-4 5, Paige Carter 5 0 0-1 10, TOTALS 18 1 4-13 43.
VINTON COUNTY (76) — Chloe Haybron 0 0 0-0 0, Myriah Davis 4 4 2-4 22, Lydia Nichols 0 0 0-0 0, Tegan Bartoe 2 0 0-0 34, Morgan Bentley 3 1 0-2 9, Lydia Lenegar 0 0 0-0 0, Lacie Williams 4 3 0-0 17, Ashley Bentley 1 0 0-0 2, Cameron Zinn 10 0 0-1 10, Rylee Ousley 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 25 8 2-7 76.
SOC II Finale
With both Waverly and Northwest out of the tournament, Wednesday’s make-up game gave one team the opportunity to finish the season with a victory. However, it wasn’t to be for the Waverly Lady Tigers, as they fell 57-47.
Falling behind early, the Lady Tigers saw the Lady Mohawks connect on 6-of-12 shots in the opening quarter, including a pair of three-pointers. That led to a 10-point lead by the end of the opening quarter, 18-8.
Waverly was able to chip into that lead and cut it to single digits early in the second quarter, 23-15. Northwest responded with back-to-back three-pointers from Haidyn Wamsley, increasing the lead to 14, 29-15. Waverly finished the quarter on an 8-2 run with scoring from Paige Carter, Carli Knight and Sarah Thompson, cutting the advantage to eight again, 31-23. Wamsley was responsible for 11 of Northwest’s 15 points in that quarter.
Northwest had already connected on five three-point shots in the opening half, going 2-for-3 in the opening quarter and 3-5 in the second. In the third frame, the Lady Mohawks hit on 3-of-6. Waverly was able to keep pace by getting inside and adding shots from the line. Heading to the fourth quarter, the Lady Tigers trailed 46-37.
Northwest had just just one trifecta in the fourth quarter, but continued to stay ahead, outscoring Waverly 11-10 to take the win 57-47.
A positive for the Lady Tigers as a team was connecting on 16-of-18 foul shots.
Waverly will lose four seniors to graduation, including Michaela Rhoads, Paige Carter, Carli Knight and Zoiee Smith.
“This group of seniors have elevated our program to new heights and have set a new standard for us. They were extremely dedicated to making us better and are true competitors,” said Waverly coach John Bonifield. “From the time they stepped in as freshmen, they set goals they wanted to achieve by the time they graduated. Most of the goals they were able to accomplish. They won four Holiday Classic Championships and won a sectional title that had not been done at Waverly since 1999-2000.”
Zoiee Smith, a four-year varsity starting point guard, finished with five points, seven assists, three rebounds and three steals. She scored her 1,000th career point in December and will graduate as one of the top assist givers for the program.
“Zoiee was our floor general, who has a tremendous basketball IQ, and outstanding court vision,” said Bonifield. “She was also a great scorer and solid defender. Zoiee’s leadership on and off the court will be missed.”
Paige Carter, who scored her 1,000th career point in the sectional final win, led Waverly versus Northwest with 14 points and four rebounds.
“Paige played with a lot of energy and was a relentless rebounder. She could also put the ball in the basket and made big shots for us over her career,” said Bonifield. “Paige brought toughness to our team.”
Against Northwest, Carli Knight had six points, four steals, and two assists.
“Carli was an ultra-competitor and a hard-nosed defender — one of the few players I have ever seen that can change an entire game with her defensive abilities,” said Bonifield. “Her length and athleticism at the point of our press gave teams fits.”
Rhoads provided a defensive presence, just like she did on the soccer field.
“Michaela was a smart defender, who could extend defenses with her three point shooting,” said Bonifield. “She worked hard and spent two years playing junior varsity. She stepped in her junior year and became a reliable and dependable player that always put her team first.”
Rounding out the statistics for Waverly in the season finale, Sarah Thompson added six points and seven rebounds. Kelli Stewart added 8 points, three rebounds, and two steals. Ava Little generated seven points.
“Next year, we will rely on the core we have coming back to try to fill some of these voids. Sarah (Thompson), Delaney (Tackett), Ava (Little), Kelli (Stewart), Morgan (Crabtree), Olivia (Cooper), and Abbie (Marshall) will need to work hard this offseason to improve their skills,” said Bonifield. “We graduated four seniors that played significant minutes, so the opportunity is there for all of them to step up and win spots on the floor.”
NHS — 18 13 15 11 — 57
WHS — 8 15 14 10 — 47
NORTHWEST (57) — Terah Webb 1 2 1-3 9, Valerie Copas 2 1 3-4 10, Haidyn Wamsley 1 4 0-0 14, Daria Compton 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Jenkins 2 2 2-2 12, Reagon Lewis 1 0 0-0 2, Audrey Knittel 0 0 0-0 0, Kloe Montgomery 5 0 0-0 10, TOTALS 12 9 6-9 57.
WAVERLY (47) — Kelli Stewart 3 0 2-2 8, Carli Knight 3 0 0-2 6, Morgan Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, Michaela Rhoads 0 0 1-2 1, Abbie Marshall 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Little 1 1 2-2 7, Zoiee Smith 1 0 3-4 5, Olivia Cooper 0 0 0-0 0, Sarah Thompson 2 0 2-2 6, Paige Carter 4 0 6-6 14, TOTALS 14 1 16-20 47.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.