Eastern may be a country school, but the Eagles had a big block party Friday night.

Behind a smothering team defense that included 12 blocked shots over the course of the game, the Eastern Eagles soared out to a commanding lead, bound for a 63-37 Division IV varsity boys basketball sectional title victory over the visiting Trimble Tomcats.


