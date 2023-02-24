Eastern may be a country school, but the Eagles had a big block party Friday night.
Behind a smothering team defense that included 12 blocked shots over the course of the game, the Eastern Eagles soared out to a commanding lead, bound for a 63-37 Division IV varsity boys basketball sectional title victory over the visiting Trimble Tomcats.
Eastern's last sectional title came during the 2017-2018 season when the Eagles finished as district runners-up in Division III. Now, the drought has ended.
"Eastern basketball has had a pretty good culture of the years and has been pretty successful. I know it comes in waves, but our goal as a staff was to get the kids to buy in and believe that they could turn this thing around," Eastern coach Ethan Leist said.
"This (sectional title) was definitely one of our goals. If you want to be an elite program in the area, then you expect to win sectional times. I know that it's just a small step in the right direction, but for us, it's a really big step. I'm just really proud of our guys.”
The Eagles secured the opening tip with the jumping ability of Neil Leist and attacked immediately with Teagan Werner sprinting right to the basket and scoring. Brewer Tomlison had the next Eastern bucket, cashing in on a no-look bounce pass from Jace White. The Tomcats generated their first bucket when Kaden Kempton scored on a putback, cutting the Eastern lead to 4-2 near the six-minute mark. That was as close as the Tomcats could get. Werner cashed in on a pair of offensive rebounds over the next two minutes, pushing the lead to 8-2. During the same stretch, Leist and Tomlison delivered blocks on the defensive end.
After Trimble's Brandon Burdette got to the foul line and hit one-of-two with 3:30 left in the first quarter, the Eagles really took flight. Neil Leist drained the first three-pointer of the game and then scored off a turnover to put his team ahead by double digits, 13-3. That was the beginning of a 14-2 flight by the Eagles to close out the opening frame.
Kempton hit again for Trimble, cutting the Eastern lead to eight briefly, 13-5. But the Eagles closed the quarter with three straight triples. Brothers Tucker and Neil Leist hit first. Then after Dylan Morton blocked a shot, White had the final three of the quarter, giving the Eagles a 22-5 cushion. Eastern shot 50 percent for the quarter, going 5-of-10 from two-point range and 4-of-8 from three-point land. Trimble was 0-for-6 from long distance and 2-for-6 from two-point range.
Scoring slowed for the Eagles in the second quarter, but they still outpaced the Tomcats. Neil Leist grabbed an offensive rebound and fired the ball to Morton, who scored with a spin move. Then a Trimble turnover led to a Tucker Leist three-pointer, increasing the lead to 27-5. Tomcat Michael Clark was finally able to break through for Trimble with a bucket at the six-minute mark. Over the next three minutes, Neil Leist generated the only basket, which was his third trey of the night, 30-7.
In the final 2:30 of the half, Eastern's TJ Richards joined the block party. Then Trimble broke the three-point drought with Tyler Hill hitting first. Neil Leist countered with an old-fashioned three-point play and later had the final block of the half, bringing the team total to five so far. The Eagles took a 20-point lead, 33-13, into the break.
Eastern ratcheted up the intensity again in the third quarter, outscoring the Tomcats 21-10, with White generating 11 of the 21 points. Trimble's Kempton started the scoring with a three-point play. White came back with a three, and then he and Neil Leist had back-to-back buckets, pushing the lead to 40-16. After Trimble's Chase Patton hit, the Eagles scored six more points with White, Tomlison and Tucker Leist all hitting. Defensively over that same stretch, Tomlison, Neil Leist and Werner each had a block. Neil Leist generated another block before the quarter came to an end. At that point, Eastern was up 54-23.
The final quarter saw White, Werner and Tomlison add buckets before Neil Leist capped the Eastern scoring with his fourth trifecta of the night. Tomlison and Morton each had a block defensively, finishing off the 63-37 triumph.
Shooting-wise, Eastern was 18-of-30 from two-point range and 8-of-23 from beyond the arc. Trimble shot 10-of-34 from two-point range and 4-of-22 from three-point land. Eastern had just 11 turnovers, compared to 20 for the Tomcats. The Eagles grabbed 23 rebounds, while the Tomcats secured 19.
Individually for Eastern, Neil Leist led the way in scoring with 21 points to go along with two steals, two assists and a team-high seven rebounds and four blocks. White followed with 16 points, six rebounds and a pair of assists. Teagan Werner scored eight points, grabbed four rebounds, made off with two steals, and added an assist and a block. Tomlison scored eight points and had three blocks. Tucker Leist scored eight as well. Richards and Morton had two blocks each.
"I have to mention Teagan Werner. He started two or three of our last five regular season games. He is someone who accepted his role from day one. He didn't play a lot early in the season and missed the first couple of games due to family obligations. He has come on strong and is the reason we have improved, especially the last five or six games. He came out and was a spark in the first three or four minutes and got us on the right track,” Coach Leist said.
"One of the things I learned from Coach (Tom) Barrick is getting guys to accept their roles. It is difficult. Nobody is perfect at it. That's why we've had success. Our guys have bought into their roles and played them well.”
Eastern senior KJ Reinsmith has modeled that philosophy, appearing in a handful of games as a post player behind Tomlison and Morton.
"At first, I was bummed out at the beginning of the year. Coach Leist taught me that everyone has a role, whether it is being the superstar, a three-point shooter or cheering your team on. There's always a role," Reinsmith said, as he reflected on being the one to lead the cheering and support from the bench. "I love it. I'm ready to win a district game. It's really awesome to see the success. These guys are my best friends, and they are great players. I love them."
On the other end of the spectrum, Neil Leist has started all throughout his high school career.
"This means a lot because it was my first time cutting down the nets," Leist said. "I've played varsity for four years, and we've been on the grind the past four years. Our defense was amazing. They only had five points in the first quarter."
Over the past four years, the Eagles have had their struggles, and Coach Ethan Leist is their third coach during that stretch. To be able to come home and coach is a dream come true for Leist.
"I grew up in these bleachers here. I came to every game. I loved Eastern basketball. I could not wait to get to high school so I could have a chance to play on that team. For me, it is a full circle moment to be able to do this on our home floor, the court I grew up playing on. It means everything. I care about this program, and I want to do everything I can to get it back in the right direction," Coach Leist said.
"I just want to thank God for the opportunity. I would never be able to tell you a few years ago that I would be in this position right now. A lot of things had to happen. I'm thankful for the opportunity the administration has given me here. I'm 24 years old. You don't see a lot of 24-year-old head coaches,” Leist said.
"So again I give all the glory to God. He's put me in this position, prepared me for this, and again I have to give a lot of credit to our players. They have a great attitude, are very coachable, and you can't do it without players like that. I also have to give credit to my staff: Bryce Brewster, Scott Tomlison, and Evan Ferguson. They do a great job as well. A lot of stuff you see from me comes from them. They are my support staff."
On Monday night, the Eagles will head to Athens High School to take on the Federal Hocking Lancers at 6 p.m. Federal Hocking defeated Manchester 65-44 to set up the district semifinal clash.
BOX SCORE:
Varsity Boys Basketball
D4 Sectional Final
Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
Trimble 37 @ Eastern 63
THS - 5 8 10 14 - 37
EHS - 22 11 21 9 - 63
TRIMBLE (37) — Brandon Burdette 0 1 1-2 4, Chayse Hemry 0 0 0-0 0, Kaden Kempton 3 0 1-1 7, Levi Weber 1 0 2-2 4, Michael Clark 1 1 0-2 5, Chase Patton 1 0 1-2 3, Trent Petitt 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 10 9 5-9 37.
EASTERN (63) — Tucker Leist 1 2 0-0 8, Teagan Werner 4 0 0-0 8, Jace White 5 2 0-2 16, Neil Leist 3 4 3-6 21, Brewer Tomlison 4 0 0-1 8, Dylan Morton 1 0 0-0 2, Aiden Werner 0 0 0-0 0, KJ Reinsmith 0 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Richardson 0 0 0-0 0, Sherman Salisbury 0 0 0-0 0, Dalton Southworth 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 18 8 3-9 63.
