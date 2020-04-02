Grayson, KY – The only head softball coach Kentucky Christian University has known is retiring. Dave Miller was hired to start the fledgling program, which saw its first season of competition during the 2014-15 academic year, is handing off the baton. It’s hard to conceive a much better beginning to an intercollegiate sport.
In the program’s first six seasons, under his direction, the Knights posted a 104-130 overall record in the ultra-competitive Mid-South Conference. Coach Miller commented, “It is with a heavy heart that I announce to you, effective today, I wish to retire from my duties as head softball coach at KCU. I have enjoyed building a brand new program and extending my ministry. Thank you for allowing me this opportunity.”
Miller reached the 100-Victory threshold following a 4-2 win in the night-cap of a doubleheader with Columbia College on March 4.
The entire KCU family wishes Coach Miller the best as he enters his softball retirement.
Miller’s Record by Season
2014-15: 21-9
2015-16: 30-20
2016-17: 6-21
2017-18: 13-34
2018-19: 24-34 (NCCAA I Mideast Region Champions)
2019-20: 10-12 (COVID-19 shortened)
Totals: 104-130
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.