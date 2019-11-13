Moving on to week 12 of the high school football season, the Waverly Tigers have a great opportunity in front of them.
Playing in their school-record fourth straight playoff appearance, the Waverly Tigers won big, 40-0 over Gallia Academy, in the first round on Nov. 9 and will get to continue their run. This week’s opponent is Bloom-Carroll, which defeated Indian Valley 48-39 to set up the battle. The game must be played at a neutral site, and Chillicothe High School’s Herrnstein Field has been chosen as the host. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
“We got the monkey off our back,” said Waverly coach Chris Crabtree, talking about winning a first-round playoff game for the first time in four tries. “It is really nice to have another week of football. Having the game in Chillicothe is a nice scenario for us. We don’t play any high school games there, but some of our kids have played there in junior high, so it will be a little familiar. It isn’t far for travel and it is a great facility. I expect a big crowd and another great atmosphere.”
Eight teams of the 26 teams in Division IV Region 15 made the post-season, and that number has been cut in half following the results of those games on Saturday, Nov. 9. To start the playoffs that night, the third-seeded Waverly Tigers had the opportunity to play in front of their home crowd at Raidiger Field, putting on a show that resulted in a 40-0 triumph over the visiting sixth-seeded Gallia Academy Blue Devils.
Seventh-seeded Bloom-Carroll had to travel to Gnadenhutten to take on the second-seeded Indian Valley Braves. The Bulldogs pulled off the upset, winning a shootout 48-39. In that regional quarterfinal game, Indian Valley and Bloom-Carroll were tied at 7-7 after the first quarter, 20-20 at halftime, and 27-27 after three quarters. The Bulldogs gained the edge by scoring the first two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The Braves cut it to 41-39 by responding with two touchdowns, but they couldn’t get an extra point or conversion. Bloom-Carroll put the game out of reach when quarterback Otto Kuhns scored the final touchdown with 5:15 to play, making it 48-39.
The other Region 15 semifinal contest will feature fourth-seeded New Concord John Glenn, which defeated fifth-seeded St. Clairville 23-6, and top-seeded Licking Valley, which beat Columbus Marion-Franklin 28-6. It will be played at Zanesville High School.
While some of Bloom-Carroll’s individual statistics pale in comparison to the numbers some Tigers have put up, depth may be the difference.
“This is a good matchup for both teams. They have a lot of athletes,” said Crabtree, talking about the scouting report. “They rotate their players in and out. They have several running backs so they can change it up with size and speed. They have a lot of designed runs for their quarterback. He can move around and get the ball out quickly. They throw a lot of quick outs and bubble screens similar to us.
“They are not as big up front on the offensive line as we are,” added Crabtree. “Their biggest lineman is 205, but they are very athletic and do a good job of holding their blocks.”
The quarterback, senior Otto Kuhns (#12), stands 6-foot, 3-inches tall and weighs 195. He reportedly will be headed to Eastern Illinois University to play football after graduation.
Kuhns is a dual threat to run or pass. Through 10 games, he had completed 117-of-180 passes for 1,351 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had 88 rushes for 389 yards and 6 touchdowns. In the playoff game against Indian Valley, Kuhns completed 20-of-26 passes for 205 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. He added 13 carries for 83 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Kuhns is also the team’s punter, leaving the possibility open for a trick play. He has punted 16 times for 618 yards for an average of 38.5 yards per punt with four inside the 20-yard line.
Hobie Scarberry (#9), a 5-10, 195-pound junior, leads the running backs, having 104 carries for 564 yards during the regular season with seven touchdowns. He had 13 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown in the playoff game.
In the receiving department through 10 games, junior Evan Willett (#24) has secured 38 receptions for 470 yards, sophomore Eli Coppess (#26) has 24 catches for 320 yards, and senior Josh Evans (#1) has secured 15 for 160.
“Their rotation of backs and wide receivers depends on whoever has the hot hand,” said Crabtree. “They are similar to Athens in terms of athletes. They are big up front defensively. They did a really good job against Indian Valley to get an upset. It was a big win for them.”
Defensively, four players have upwards of 70 tackles, led by sophomore Brandon Totten (#19), who has produced a total of 78 tackles (36 solo, 42 assists), three tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and an interception.
Protecting Waverly quarterback Haydn’ Shanks will be of utmost importance for the Tigers, as Bloom-Carroll’s defensive leaders produced 16 sacks during the regular season. Luke Ferrell (#61) and Damion Fugate (#56) have recorded 6 sacks each. Ferrell has also produced 72 tackles (33 solo, 39 assists), 20 tackles for loss and forced a fumble. Fugate adds 56 tackles (21 solo, 35 assists) and 17 tackles for loss.
Looking at some other numbers and facts, the only common opponent between the two teams is Amanda-Clearcreek, a Division V playoff team. Waverly beat the Amanda-Clearcreek Aces 48-13 on Sept. 27. Bloom-Carroll lost to the Aces the very next week in a tight game, falling 21-14.
In the regular season, Waverly had only faced two teams with losing records, Zane Trace and Portsmouth West, while facing three that finished even at .500. Four teams have had winning records. In total, Waverly’s opponents so far have a combined record of 52-48. Adding in Gallia Academy’s 9-1 record going into last week’s playoff game, that makes the totals 61-49.
In the regular season, Bloom-Carroll only faced three teams with winning records, losing to two of those teams to finish 8-2. The Bulldogs faced five teams with losing records, and two teams that finished at an even 5-5. Adding the combined win-loss records of the opponents, that works out to be a record of 43-57. Adding in the 9-1 record of Indian Valley from the first-round playoff matchup, that moves to 52-58.
Offensively, Waverly has produced a slightly better output, while Bloom-Carroll holds a little edge defensively. Through 11 games, Waverly has scored 393 points for an average of 35.7 points per game, while the defense has surrendered 208 points for 18.9 points per game. For the Bulldogs, their offense has produced 368 points for an average of 33.5 points per game, while the defense has given up 17.8 points for an average of 16.2 points per game.
Individually for Waverly, senior running back Payton Shoemaker now has 276 carries for 2,185 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns on the ground. Junior quarterback Haydn’ Shanks has completed 127-of-203 passes for 1,818 yards with 17 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Sophomore receiver Will Futhey is approaching the 1,000-yard mark, having 47 receptions for 961 yards and 12 touchdowns. Following him is junior Phoenix Wolf with 38 catches for 366 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Penn Morrison has added 17 receptions for 238 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Defensively, sophomore J.T. Barnett leads Waverly in tackles for loss with 17 for 74 yards. Freshman Wyatt Crabtree follows with 10 for a combined loss of 35 yards. Barnett also leads the team in sacks with 5 for a loss of 44 yards.
Payton Shoemaker leads the team interceptions. He has secured 5, returning 2 for touchdowns. In total, he has 101 return yards. Penn Morrison follows with 4 inteceptions, while junior Zeke Brown has 3 and leads the team in tackles with 76 (58 solo, 18 assists).
The winner of the Saturday, Nov. 16 game between Waverly and Bloom-Carroll will have the opportunity to play in the regional final against the winner between Licking Valley and John Glenn. That game will be played on Saturday, Nov. 23 at a site to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.