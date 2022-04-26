Piketon junior track and field athlete Alan Austin earned another victory Sunday afternoon, winning the discus competition at Centerville’s Criss and Rita Somerlot Field Event Classic.
Austin’s winning distance from the meet was 169-feet, 3-inches, besting all of the other throwers. Along with the discus competition, throwing events included the shot put and the hammer.
According to the Centerville High School track and field website, the meet is set up to honor two former Centerville and U.S. Olympic track and field coaches, Criss and Rita Somerlot. In this setting, athletes will be able to compete against the best in the state in just field events, without the worry of having to check out and go run on the track. The meet is held on the last Sunday of April to accommodate athletes who are coming in from all over the state and will also allow them to not miss league and conference dual meets.
