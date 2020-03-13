Over the history of the men's cross country and track and field programs, there have been a slew of all-time great runners that have participated under the Shawnee State umbrella.
Corey Culbertson. Adam Schroeder. Brad Liston. Keegan Rathkamp.
When his career concludes this spring, Seth Farmer will be in that class.
The 2019 National Champion in the one-mile, Farmer's put up a career that rivals not only anybody's at Shawnee State, but rivals the best of the best to have run at the NAIA level.
Initially, however, Farmer never even thought he would be attending college -- much less running for the Bears -- as he attended Piketon High School.
"I never really thought that college was an option for me growing up," Farmer said. "I wasn't the best student in high school, so I never really thought about it, but (Eric) Putnam had faith in me."
In addition to Putnam, whose accolades as a runner and as a coach spoke for themselves, Farmer had more crucial figures in his corner at Piketon -- including cross country/track coach Greg Shepherd and fellow classmates Kane Dixon and Zack Varney.
The combination proved to be lethal for the opposition, as Dixon, Farmer, and Varney finished 1-2-3 with times of 16:25.37, 16:25.71, and 16:44.36 in the Division II Southeast District Meet, then finished third, fifth, and eighth, respectively at the Division II, Region Eight Championship in Pickerington. Dixon ran a 16:34, Farmer collected a 16:42, and Varney posted a 16:55 to lead Piketon to a second-place finish in the meet. That finish allowed Piketon to collect a berth at the OHSAA Division II State Cross Country Championships, where Farmer finished 28th with a 16:34. Dixon and Varney added in times of 16:15 and 16:27 to finish 10th and 23rd as Piketon, team-wise, claimed a fifth-place finish at the Division II OHSAA Cross Country State Championships.
In track and field, Farmer added to his outstanding accolades, collecting Scioto Valley Conference (SVC) and Southeast District Championships in the 4-by-400 meter relay, the 4-by-800 meter relay, the 800 meter run, and the 1600 meter run. Farmer set the school record in the 1600, collecting a time of 4:22.3 to beat all those who came before him.
"It was the best decision of my life," Farmer said. "It changed my life forever. I'm sure every athlete who has competed for him says this, but Greg Shepherd is the best coach in Southern Ohio, and I was lucky to be coached by him. Competing at Piketon was great. I had two teammates, Kane Dixon and Zack Varney, that I got to train with and they were always pushing me to be better. That's how we were able to be one of the best teams in Ohio at that time."
By his own admission, however, Farmer needed to mature. In his true freshman year, the standout runner took a redshirt in order to develop academically and athletically. The process, as it is for the vast majority of freshman, was tough for the standout runner.
"My first two years were kind of a struggle, but with Coach Putnam and (athletic director) Jeff Hamilton there to help, I was able to get through it," Farmer said. "It means so much to be able to give back to Shawnee State for as much as they have done for me."
Despite his early struggles, Farmer pushed through the adverse situations with a seemingly unshakeable poise that has continued to be a major staple as his running achievements have grown to their present state.
In his redshirt freshman season, Farmer helped lead Shawnee State to three victories, won Mid-South Conference Runner of the Week honors once, and earned First-Team All-MSC accolades in cross country, then added in a second First-Team All-MSC honor in indoor track and field after taking home the Mid-South Conference Championship in the one mile run (4:25.11). Yet again, Farmer was able to add on with a strong outdoor track season that led to a conference title in the 4-by-800 meter relay, and a third First-Team All-MSC honor.
Was this expected?
"Not at all," Farmer said. "When I got to Shawnee State, my goal was to just be on varsity my first two years after my first year of redshirting because I just wanted to be a part of the team and to be able to enjoy it. By the end of my first year, I was the No. 1 guy and at that point, looking back, I was mature enough to lead the team yet I was still pretty wild."
Continuing to keep the pressure on, Farmer added in First-Team All-MSC accolades for a second consecutive season in cross country as the Bears, again, won three meets in his redshirt sophomore season. Farmer ended up taking home First-Team All-MSC honors for a second consecutive season in the sport. Farmer then added a Mid-South Conference Runner of the Week Award in indoor track -- a sport that Farmer, along with outdoor track, stresses about due to the pressures on individual runners.
"For cross country, if I have a bad race, I can always count on my team to make up for my slack," Farmer said. "Some of them will have a good race, so it counters it out in a way. Mentally, when I get on the line in cross country, I'm doing it with my whole team for the same race and purpose. In track, it's a different story. I can race anywhere between 800 meters all the way up to a 10k. I'm primarily a 1,500 meter guy, and I also try to do the 5k here and there. It is so hard to run a 5k when you've been training for a 1,500, you just don't have the endurance. Track is so much more mentally tough because when I go to big meets, I might be the only guy from the team to be there, and it's a lonely road. You try not to get nervous or stress about things. It's hard."
"Dealing with the stress is one of the biggest fights of being a runner," Farmer said. "A lot of it is all in your head. I'm normally fine until the day of the race -- when it's race day, you might as well not even talk to me. I'm so focused and zoned in, trying to control the nervousness. As soon as the race is over, I'm cool. Everything is back to normal. It's just something that I've always done. The key is to just try to control the stress and nerves because it's not going to go away, so you just do your best to live with it."
However, the success began to come in at an even more accelerated pace despite that fact.
After winning his MSC Runner of the Week Award on Feb. 13 of that calendar year, Farmer, who qualified for the NAIA National Championships due to his prowess in the one mile, put together a historic performance for not only himself, but Shawnee State as the redshirt sophomore claimed a 4:11 in the one mile to finish in fifth place. His running cohort on the female side, Brooke Smith, finished in fourth place with a 4:58, making them both NAIA All-Americans on Saturday, March 3. Farmer capped off the 2017-18 season with First-Team All-MSC accolades, again, in outdoor track and field and finishing 15th overall in the 1500 meter run at the NAIA National Championships after qualifying in that event nationally for the second season in a row.
Over the offseason, however, Farmer continued to find ways to improve himself -- especially in the leadership category.
"By my junior year, I had finally realized that I needed to step up and lead the team," Farmer said. "They were all looking at everything that I was doing."
In every regular season or conference meet that Shawnee State participated in during the 2018 season, the Bears finished at least fourth or better as a group, with Farmer heading that charge by winning a staggering four Mid-South Conference Runner of the Week honors and the 2018 Mid-South Conference's Runner of the Year Award by winning the Mid-South Conference Championship meet. It would get even sweeter in the months to come -- in the one mile.
After following up his cross country accolades with his third First-Team All-MSC award in as many seasons in the indoor track and field realm, Farmer turned his attention to the one mile once again, where the senior, after finishing first in his preliminary heat, defeated Milligan (Tenn.)'s Tim Thacker by one second en route to the 2019 NAIA National Championship in the event -- Shawnee State's first-ever national championship. Smith finished third in the one-mile run on the women's side of the spectrum as both individuals earned NAIA All-American honors for the second season in a row in the same event. Farmer then added in First-Team All-MSC accolades in outdoor track,
"It was a really special day," Farmer said. "Everything came together, I felt good, and I just had a great race. I never felt happier. It was one of the best days of my life and I'm so thankful to have accomplished it. For me, so many people helped me get to that point that I'm glad that I could give something back to everyone that helped me along my journey of running."
Since the past season began, Farmer hasn't wasted any time making statements. The senior added in four additional Mid-South Conference Runner of the Week Awards, set the second-fastest cross country time in school history, led SSU, in an upgraded schedule, to five top-five team finishes, won Mid-South Conference Runner of the Year honors, and led the Bears to a seventh-place showing at the NAIA National Championships in cross country -- its best showing since 2013.
"This year was my favorite year of all for cross country," Farmer said. "It was so much fun to be able to go to meets, knowing that we were going to be able to compete with the NCAA Division I and II teams. If one of our top guys had a bad race, then we always had someone else that was stepping up to make for that."
With one final semester left to go in his college career, Seth Farmer's already made a name for himself -- one that will be remembered long after he is gone. However, the success that Farmer has experienced wouldn't be the same for the senior without the memories that have made the journey a special one.
"I've had so much fun and so many memories, but getting my first All-American honor with Brooke Smith in the one-mile was just an awesome moment," Farmer said. "Then, I would definitely say it's the national title. After that, it would have to be traveling with the team and coaches. There's so many memories and fun times traveling, you truly get to find out who someone on a 14-hour trip, in a van, riding in the dark in the middle of nowhere. Those moments will never be forgotten."
