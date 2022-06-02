Track and field season came to an end last week with the Waverly High School athletes putting together a good showing at the regional competition.
To get to the regional, those Tigers and Lady Tigers had to be one of the top four in an event in the district competition. Waverly traveled to Washington Court House on Tuesday, May 17 for the opening night of district action, and then returned on Saturday, May 21 for the second half of the meet.
On that opening day, May 17 for the Lady Tigers, Delaney Tackett secured fourth place in the high jump to advance to the regional meet, clearing 4-feet, 10-inches, becoming her team's first regional qualifier.
The 4x800-meter team of Olivia Cisco, Olivia Russell, Olivia Cooper, and Hadlee Cisco finished in fifth place, just short of advancing to regional action.
However, Waverly's other three relay teams made it through the preliminaries and qualified for the Saturday's finals. They included the 4x200-meter and 4x100-meter teams of Emma Davis, Morgan Crabtree, Jenna Thompson, and Aerian Tackett, as well as the 4x400-meter team of Jenna Thompson, Olivia Russell, Aerian Tackett, and Morgan Crabtree.
Additionally, Delaney Tackett qualified for all three sprint finals, including the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes.
Waverly Girls Head Track Coach Tanya Murphy said, "Great night for the Tigers!"
The Tuesday action for the boys team was strong as well.
"There were plenty of bright spots," said Waverly coach Byron Green. "We qualified for the finals in everything, but the 4x200- and 4x400-meter relays. Have to say that the last one (the 4x400-meter relay) put a damper on the day. But the 4x800-meter relay team of Ty Reisinger, Jack Monroe, Elijah McCain and Mitch Green qualified (for the regional meet) with their third place finish."
Green also noted that Jake Schrader had a great day in the discus with a personal best of 121-feet, 4-inches, and made the podium with an eighth place finish. Carson Kittaka ended his year with a personal best (47.1 seconds) and a 10th place finish in the 300-meter hurdles.
Returning to action on Saturday, May 21, for the Lady Tigers, seniors Delaney Tackett and Jenna Thompson each provided a district runner-up finish. Tackett ran the 400-meter dash in 1:01.46 to finish second. Thompson leaped for runner-up honors in the long jump, going 15-feet, 11 3/4 inches.
Additionally, the 4x200-meter team of Emma Davis, Morgan Crabtree, Jenna Thompson and Aerian Tackett finished fourth to qualify for regional action.
That brought the total of five regional qualifiers for the Lady Tigers, including Delaney Tackett, Jenna Thompson, Emma Davis, Morgan Crabtree and Aerian Tackett.
Wrapping up the girls results for Saturday, fifth place went to Delaney Tackett in the 200-meter dash and Olivia Cisco in the 1600-meter run.
Sixth place went to Olivia Russell in the 800-meter run and Olivia Cisco in the 3,200-meter run.
Seventh place belonged to the 4x400-meter team of Jenna Thompson, Olivia Russell, Aerian Tackett and Morgan Crabtree.
Eighth place went to Delaney Tackett in the 100-meter dash.
For the Waverly boys team, Green said, "It seemed to start slow. One athlete missing was Logan Long in the shot put, out with an injury occurring during practice for another sport. It was a shame since he was peaking at the right time. But it picked up quickly."
Cai Marquez picked up two second place finishes in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, with a personal best in the latter. Mitch Green was third in the 1600-meter run. Aidan Kelly was third in the 400-meter dash, and Caleb Boyer was second in the 200-meter dash. All of those athletes qualified for the regional.
Making the district podium though were: Caleb Boyer - eighth in the 100-meter dash; Ty Reisinger - seventh in the 800-meter run; Jack Monroe - seventh in both the 1600 and 3200-meter runs; and seventh for the 4x100-meter relay team of Elijah McCain, Parker Riggs, Caleb Adkins, and Caleb Boyer with a season best time.
"This was a pretty good couple days for the dirty dozen. We are anxious to accept the challenge at the regionals," said Green after the district meet concluded.
Regional competition was held Thursday, May 26 and Saturday, May 28 at Chillicothe High School.
In Thursday night's action, three waves of a torrential thunderstorm whipped through eventually causing officials to call the meet for the night and complete everything remaining on Saturday.
Delaney Tackett did have the opportunity to compete in the high jump in the rain. Even with the less than ideal weather, Tackett cleared a height of 5-0, matching her personal best of the season, which placed her 12th. This season was her first time competing in the high jump.
The Waverly boys 4x800-meter team also completed their race, as Ty Reisinger, Jack Monroe, Elijah McCain and Mitch Green ran it in 8:50.78 to finish 13th.
In Saturday's action, Jenna Thompson leaped 15-feet, 3-1/2 inches in the long jump to land 13th. The Lady Tiger team of Emma Davis, Morgan Crabtree, Jenna Thompson and Aerian Tackett ran their race in a time of 1:53.88 to finish 15th. Delaney Tackett sprinted her way on to the podium by recording seventh in the 400-meter dash (1:00.47).
The top performer for the Tigers was senior Cai Marquez, who was one spot short of qualifying for the state meet in the 110-meter hurdles, finishing fifth in 15.32. He also secured a podium spot and a medal in the 300-meter race, wrapping up eighth in 43.15 seconds.
Mitch Green finished 10th in the 1,600-meter run (4:39.76). Caleb Boyer was ninth in the 200-meter dash (23.33), and Aidan Kelly was 13th in the 400-meter dash (52.82).
