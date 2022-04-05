Day by day, the goal is to keep getting better.
Although the scoreboard didn’t show it Monday night in Waverly’s 11-2 loss to South Webster, Head Coach Scott Hayes sees much improvement from week one to week two.
Waverly is a young team that has been slowed by injuries to open the 2022 softball season. The Lady Tigers lost 10 players from last year’s team, including nine starters. Two current starting players are out of the lineup due to injuries.
“This is our situation. We have got to work through it,” said Hayes. “We’re learning and competing. I told the girls that nothing has changed as far as our goal we set in the beginning of February. Our goal was to make noise in the tournament in May. We know we can’t dig a big hole and get seeded in a first-round matchup with the number one seed. We want to be as good as we can be in May and be a dangerous out for our opponents.”
In Monday’s loss, Faith Thornsberry and Suzzy Wall collected RBIs. Thornsberry tripled and scored a run. Katrina Entler, Camryn Campbell, Aubree Fraley and Drea Tannehill all produced a single.
Waverly’s lone win came on Tuesday, March 29 in the form of a 13-8 victory over the Huntington Lady Huntsmen. Tough losses to Northwest and Wheelersburg followed. The Lady Tigers came close against Minford, falling 8-7.
“We are getting better each day. We are at a critical stretch right now. The girls are working hard in practice and the improvement is showing, but the results aren’t there yet,” said Hayes. “It is easy to get frustrated when you don’t get results. I’m telling them to hang in there. Results will come. They just need to stick with it, keep working hard and keep improving on a daily basis.”
Waverly (1-4, 0-4 SOC II) is scheduled to take on Chillicothe at home on Thursday before traveling to Eastern on Friday.
