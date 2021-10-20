Western wrapped up its first ever season as an Ohio High School Athletic Association sanctioned soccer team by playing in the Southeast District's Division III sectional tournament.
On Tuesday, Oct. 19, Western traveled to Northwest High School and suffered a 7-0 defeat by the hosting Mohawks, bringing the 2021 season to a close.
Prior to getting into tournament play, Western squared off with Portsmouth Clay on Saturday, Oct. 16 for its senior night game on the WHS field. There the Indians tied the visiting Clay Panthers 2-2.
For Western, Tyler Kerns connected on the first goal, using an assist from Andrew Beckett. Then Sean Kerns scored, capitalizing on an assist from Mikey Bennett.
With those results, Western finishes the year with an overall record of 2-12-2.
The Indians will lose a large class of seniors to graduation. Those listed on the roster include Noah Whitt, Sean Kerns, Hayleigh Thompson, Brooke Walker, Jillian Ramsey, Ethan Ward, Kolten Miller, Devin Bennett, Trey Satterfield, and Troy Comer.
