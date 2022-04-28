The Eastern Lady Eagles hosted the Valley Lady Indians Wednesday night in a Southern Ohio Conference Division II softball contest. Unfortunately the Eagles fell short to the Indians 13-2 in five innings.
“(We) started off good the first inning or so, and defense just kind of fell apart,” said Eastern coach Josh Nickell.
“Valley is a good hitting team, and we fell behind and kind of lost our steam, and that was that,” added Nickell.
Valley took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first after they scored on an error. The Indians then loaded the bases before the inning was over, but Hannah Felts struck out the next batter to end the inning. Megan Nickell led off the bottom of the first inning with a single and then stole second. Nickell would then cross the plate on an RBI fielder's choice by Emma Young to tie the game 1-1 after the first inning.
Valley scored eight runs in the top of the second taking a 9-1 lead. Moriah Compton walked in the bottom of the inning for the Eagles, but she was left stranded.
Valley would score three runs in the top of the third inning to take a 12-1 lead.
The Eagles answered with a run in the bottom half to cut the lead to 12-2. Kelsey Helphenstine led off the inning with a double. She would then score on an RBI fielder's choice by Megan Nickell. Felts then walked and Young singled back-to-back with an out. Madison Shuler then walked as the Eagles loaded the bases with two outs, but a groundout would end the threat.
Helphenstine and Nickell would both reach on infield singles in the bottom of the fourth. Valley plated a run in the fifth inning as the Eagles came up just short 13-2.
“Our nine-hole hitter Kelsey Helphenstine — she’s really coming a long ways with the bat. Not having played since sixth grade, she’s doing a nice job getting on base. The top of the order is setting the table and producing game in and game out all year long. Megan Nickell and Hannah Felts have been leading the team in hitting and leading by example. We have one senior Kyla Poorman. She plays hard. We’ve been moving pieces around to try to make the puzzle work and we’re getting there,” said Nickell about some of the positive takeaways.
Statistically, Kelsey Helphenstine led the Eagles going 2-2 with a single, double, stolen base and run scored. Megan Nickell went 2-3 at the plate with a pair of singles, and RBI, stolen base and scored a run. Emma Young was 1-3 with a single, RBI and stolen base. Hannah Felts, Madison Shuler and Moriah Compton each walked. The Eagles finished the night with five hits. Felts had three strikeouts in the circle for Eastern.
Next up Eastern will travel to Sciotoville East on Thursday, and then take on Waverly Friday.
“We have a game against East tomorrow. Hopefully, we go out there and play to our ability and have a big game against Waverly Friday," said Nickell. "Hopefully the girls are ready for that one (with Waverly). Hopefully we can hang with them and give them a good game.”
