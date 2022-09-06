OPSWA logo

In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook. Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.

The following are highlights from Week 3. Local teams of interest are listed first.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments