Behind their three NAIA National 'A' Standard times over the course of the weekend at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Shawnee State's Hunter Hoover and Jessica Price were named as the men's and women's recipients for the Mid-South Conference's Outdoor Track and Field Athletes of the Week.
Price, who ran a 10:07.26 to win the 3,000 meters, easily bested the NAIA 'A' Standard mark in the event while besting six full NCAA Division I runners in the event, just a day after doing the same in the women's 5,000 meter run as her 17:26.78 was nearly 10 full seconds faster than the necessary 17:36.50 needed for NAIA 'A' Standard Qualification.
As for Hoover, the distance running talent began his 2021 outdoor track and field season in style, following up a fifth-place finish in the NAIA National Championships in the 3,000 Meter Run with a NAIA National 'A' Standard time in the outdoor version of the event. Hoover, who ran a 14:36.95 to finish nearly nine seconds above the 14:45 necessary for NAIA 'A' Standard Qualification, finished third in the 27-runner men's 5,000. He beat nine NCAA Division I runners in the race.
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com
