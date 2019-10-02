We have reached the halfway point of Ohio’s 2019 high school football season.
Looking at this week’s matchups for the Pike County varsity football teams, Waverly and Eastern are set to begin their respective Southern Ohio Conference schedules on the road, while Piketon will continue to battle through a tough section of the Scioto Valley Conference.
WAVERLY
After meeting the challenge of a state-ranked Amanda-Clearcreek Aces squad last Friday and blasting past them 48-13, the Tigers have completed the non-conference portion of their schedule. The remaining five games will be against Southern Ohio Conference Division II opponents.
The first SOC II game on the slate for Waverly this coming Friday night, Oct. 4, is at Portsmouth West where the Tigers (4-1) will take on the Senators (2-3).
West’s two victories in non-league play include a 41-8 win over KIPP Columbus to start the season and a 21-12 triumph over Coal Grove in the third week of the season. Losses have come to Portsmouth (48-28), Wellston (40-7) and Raceland, Kentucky (56-15). The Senators have lost two in a row coming into the contest with Waverly.
Statistically, the Senators have scored 112 points this season for an average of 22.4 per game, having their best performance in the opener against KIPP, a charter school. Defensively, West has surrendered 164 points for an average of 32.8 per game.
Waverly’s blasting of Amanda helped the Tigers improve their offensive and defensive scoring averages for the season. Waverly has now scored 172 points for an average of 34.4 points per game. Defensively, the Tigers have given up 116 for an average of 23.2.
The victory over the Aces also gave Waverly a boost in the Division IV Region 15 computer points. The top eight teams in the region at the end of the season will qualify for the playoffs. The Tigers are currently sitting fourth behind the top three teams, which include Indian Valley, Licking Valley and Gallia Academy. The teams following Waverly include St. Clairsville, John Glenn, Bloom-Carroll, and Heath.
The Tigers will head to West Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
PIKETON
Although it hasn’t translated into many victories, each and every week the Piketon Redstreaks have shown improvement.
Two weeks ago, the Redstreaks kept themselves close through halftime in a battle with the Unioto Shermans. This past week, the Redstreaks played to a 28-21 halftime lead and a 35-35 tie with the Paint Valley Bearcats through three quarters. At that point, Paint Valley pulled away to win 56-38. Now they will face another tall task as the Southeastern Panthers come to town with a perfect record of 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Scioto Valley Conference.
The Panthers are led by their standout quarterback Lane Ruby, who was featured back in July by Eric Frantz of MaxPreps as an “Ohio small school quarterback” to note. According to the article, Ruby, a third team selection for OPSWA Division VI All-Ohio, has rushed for 2,790 yards and 34 touchdowns and thrown for 2,176 yards and 24 touchdowns in his first three years of high school.
Piketon is led by sophomore Levi Gullion, a first-year varsity starting quarterback, who is enjoying more and more success each week. After four weeks, Gullion was leading the SVC in passing yards, according to SVC Sports Zone (svcsportszone.com). Those statistics do not include the Paint Valley game where Gullion threw for 317 yards and five touchdowns.
Ruby is ranked seventh in passing yards, but he is first in rushing yards for the league. The Redstreaks will look to keep him in check on the ground.
Southeastern leads the league in points per game offensively. Through five weeks, the Panthers have scored 217 points for an average of 43.4 per game. They also have the best defense in the SVC. They have given up 65 points for an average of 13 per contest. Their worst game defensively came against the Eastern Eagles, who put 26 points up against the Panther defense in one half of play.
Piketon has produced 105 points for an average of 21 per game, while giving up 184 points for an average of 36.8 points per game. Defensively, three seniors lead the Redstreaks in tackles. Austin Henderson leads the way in tackles with 35 and sacks with four for a combined loss of 26 yards. He has also recovered a fumble for a touchdown this season. Sammy Savage has 34 tackles and leads the way in tackles for loss with five. Connor Galloway has generated 29 tackles, and one tackle for loss. He and Henderson have also caused two fumbles each.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on the turf field at PHS.
EASTERN
The Eastern Eagles will begin Southern Ohio Conference Division I play this week as they travel to Allard Park in Sciotoville to take on the East Tartans.
Eastern coach Scott Tomlison wants his team to forget about the non-conference schedule, which resulted in a 1-4 record through the first half of the season. He wants them to focus on what is ahead with the league portion of the schedule.
Statistically, Eastern looks to have the upper hand over the Tartans. The Eagles have put up plenty of points this season, totaling 150 through five weeks for an average of 30 per contest. Defensively, they have had their struggles though, surrendering 218 for an average of 43.6 per contest.
East’s lone win so far came over Manchester by a score of 34-0. Manchester is also the only team Eastern defeated, as the Eagles won 45-6 on Sept. 20. The difference is that East scored almost all of its points for the season in that one game. The Tartans have scored just 40 points with 34 of those coming against Manchester. They also have only played four games so far, not having an opponent for week 3 after cancellations. Offensively, that works out to 10 points a contest for the Tartans. Defensively, they have given up 124 points for an average of 31 per contest.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Allard Park in Sciotoville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.