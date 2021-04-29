Victories in the SOC are not always easy to come by. And that was the case on Wednesday night as Waverly defeated the visiting Oak Hill Oaks 2-1 in a defensive battle.
“We’ve talked all year about anytime you get a win in the league, it’s a good win. Every team has a good baseball team, and they play hard. They come in here, and we have a bullseye on our back," said Tiger head coach Jeff Noble. "We battled, and sometimes after a big road win, it’s tough coming in the next day. I thought Derek (Eblin) got stronger as the game went on. We didn't play great defense behind him tonight, but we scored more runs than they did so we’re tickled for the win."
After Oak Hill went down in order to start the game, J.T. Barnett then doubled with two outs in the bottom half. Derek Eblin then made it back-to-back doubles as Barnett scored, giving Waverly a 1-0 lead.
In the third inning after Oak Hill led off with a single, the Tigers then turned a 6-4-3 double play, before Eblin struck out the next batter to end the inning. The Tigers would get a two-out single in the bottom half but strand the runner.
Oak Hill evened the score in the top of the fourth inning on a two-out single, making it 1-1. The Oaks would then load the bases before the inning was over, but Eblin would get a fly out to strand the runners. Nothing would happen in the bottom half of the inning for the Tigers.
After Oak Hill stranded a runner in the top half of the fifth, Jase Hurd singled to lead off the bottom half. Then with two outs in the inning Barnett would collect his third hit of the night and an RBI, as he singled and Hurd scored breaking the tie and giving the Tigers a 2-1 lead.
“We have battled all year long. We haven’t had any easy games. We're young, but also have a veteran group, and they’ve battled all year. J.T. came up big again,” said Noble.
Oak Hill would strand a pair of runners in the sixth as Waverly would strand one. The Oaks would put the game tying run on with a 1 out single and the go ahead run on with a walk. Ben Flanders then made a big play catching a line drive and stepping on the first base bag for the second and third outs as the Tigers held on for the close 2-1 victory.
“We got another win and have to go to work and fix some things and keep getting better.”
Barnett paced the Tigers offense, going 3-for-3 with a double, two singles and an RBI. Derek Eblin was 2-for-3 with a double, single and an RBI. Weston Roop was 1-for-2 with a single, and Jase Hurd singled and scored a run. Dawson Shoemaker walked and stole a base.
Eblin got the start on the hill, pitching a complete game and getting the win allowing four hits, striking out seven, walking one, and only allowing an earned run.
Waverly will now host Eastern on Thursday before hosting Wheelersburg on Monday.
