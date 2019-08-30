Just midway into the second week of the 2019 high school volleyball season, the Waverly Lady Tigers have run their record to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
The Lady Tigers will be on the road this coming week, traveling to Minford on Tuesday evening and Valley on Thursday evening. The junior varsity contests are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. for both games. The remaining sections of this story include summaries from recent matches.
Aug. 19 - Waverly def. Washington C.H. 3-0
The Waverly Lady Tigers started their 2019 volleyball campaign with a road victory, winning 3-0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-21) at Washington Court House. The win made Waverly 1-0 overall.
Aug. 20 - Waverly def. Ports. West 3-0
Waverly defeated Portsmouth West 3-0 on Tuesday, Aug. 20 (25-13, 25-13, 25-9). This story ran in the Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 edition of the Pike County News Watchman.
Aug. 22 - South Webster def. Waverly 3-1
A strong second set wasn't enough to turn the tide for the Waverly Lady Tigers in their battle with the South Webster Lady Jeeps Thursday evening, as the Lady Tigers fell 3-1 (25-23, 13-25, 25-22. 29-27).
The good news for the Lady Tigers was the fact that all three sets that they lost were closely contested.
Junior Carli Knight led the attack on the net with a game-high 21 kills. Freshman Kelli Stewart added seven kills and a block, while sophomore Sarah Thompson had a game-high four blocks to go along with three kills. Thompson added 12 digs, Stewart provided 11 and Knight logged 10.
Senior setter Hailie Silcott handed out 31 assists, while leading the team in digs with 15. Younger sister Annie Silcott had six kills and nine digs.
Aug. 26 - Waverly def. Northwest 3-1
Playing a Monday evening contest at Northwest, the Lady Tigers dropped the first set, but they rallied back to win the next three and take the match. (23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-20).
Leading in kills were Carli Knight (16), Sarah Thompson (11), Annie Silcott (6), Hailie Silcott (5), Kelli Stewart (5), and Mattie Elliott (4). Elliott added two solo blocks. Thompson had one block, and Knight had three block assists. The top players in digs were Knight (26), Hailie Silcott (19) and Thompson (13). Hailie Silcott handed out 37 assists.
Aug. 29 - Wheelersburg def. Waverly 3-0
Aiming to get a contender in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play, the Waverly Lady Tigers suffered a setback Thursday evening when they lost to Wheelersburg 3-0 (25-17,25-19,25-15).
Waverly's strong front row attack managed 27 kills, led by Carli Knight with nine, Kelli Stewart with six, and three each from Sarah Thompson, Annie Silcott, Hailie Silcott, and Mattie Elliott. The Lady Tigers also had success with blocks, as Thompson and Elliott recorded four each, while Stewart had three. Leading the way in digs, Thompson generated 12 and Annie Silcott had nine. Hailie Silcott produced 21 assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.