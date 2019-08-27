It isn’t often that the teams from Southern Ohio head to Columbus competitions and return with hardware.
Yet, it happened Saturday as the Waverly Tigers ran in the Pickerington XC Classic cross country meet at Pickerington North, bringing home the runner-up trophy for securing second in the Bengal Division with 117 points. Ironically, the meet just went to show what the Tigers will face in Southern Ohio Conference competition as the top trophy of the day went to the McDermott Northwest Mohawks. The Scioto County team won with 104 points. Behind Waverly’s 117, Pickerington Central was a close third (121), followed by Bloom Carroll in fourth (145) and Marysville in fifth (163).
Individually, Waverly senior Aidan Judd captured runner-up honors, finishing the course in 16:36.9, just five seconds behind the winner, Pickerington Central junior Chase Balko, who won in 16:31.2.
Philip Evory (13th, 17:24.9) and Mitch Green (14th, 17:25) were the next two Tigers across the line. Spencer Fraley (42nd, 18:33.6) and Calob Ramirez (48th, 18:40.9) completed the top five. Jack Monroe (53rd, 18:44.3) and A.J. Sibole (140th, 20:43.7) finished the scoring for the Tigers. The final Waverly runners included Aidan Kelly (198th, 22:28.7), Cristian Mossbarger (237th, 23:41.9) and Alex Stoller (247th, 24:01.9).
The Lady Tigers finished 23rd as a team in the Bengal race. New Albany won the team title, followed closely by Marysville. A total of 348 runners competed in the race.
Leading Waverly individually was senior Sarah Crabtree, who was 58th overall in 23:05.4. She was followed by freshman Julia Clark (203rd, 26:44.1), sophomore Aiyana Tolliver (205th, 26:47.2), freshman Hannah Remy (253rd, 28:21.5), freshman Olivia Russell (276th, 29:09.6) and sophomore Jenna Thompson (29:52.9).
The Tigers will compete in the Circleville Kiwanis Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.