For the second straight year, the Waverly Lady Tigers defended their home turf and won the Raidiger Invitational track and field title.
Waverly dominated the placements, piling up 138 points to take the top spot. Huntington Ross was the runner-up team with 108 points, followed by Northwest (94), Zane Trace (84), Piketon (58), Valley (50), Point Pleasant (40) and Southeastern (32).
Senior Olivia Cisco also captured the Scott Porter Distance Medalist Award for scoring the most points in the distance runs and relays. She was a member of the 4x800-meter relay team along with her freshman sister Hadlee Cisco, Olivia Cooper and Olivia Russell. That group won in 11:19.47, cutting nearly 30 seconds off their seeded time. To end the meet, Cisco led off the 4x400-meter relay that included Olivia Russell, Morgan Crabtree and Jenna Thompson. That group finished in 4:40.38 to win as well.
Individually, Olivia Cisco had a battle with Zane Trace sophomore Brooklyn Wade in the distance races. Cisco won the 1,600-meter run in a time of 5:43.26, while Wade finished at 6:02.96. But Wade won the 800-meter race (2:33.19) by edging Cisco at the finish line (2:33.62).
Senior Delaney Tackett scored 29 points for the Lady Tigers and was aiming to take the high point award. But she was edged by Point Pleasant senior Ellie Wood, who won all four of her events, including the 200-meter dash, 100-meter hurdles, high jump and long jump, accounting for all 40 of her team's points.
Tackett finished second in the 100-meter dash in 13.7 seconds, second in the 200-meter dash in 28.12 seconds, three-100ths of a second away from Wood's first-place time, and won the 400-meter dash in 28.12. She also cleared 4-feet, 4-inches in the high jump to take sixth.
For Tackett and Cisco, the day was about competing in other events for the benefit of the team as they look forward to more success and have a goal of winning the Southern Ohio Conference Division II track and field title.
"I didn't do the Ironman today," said Cisco, speaking of running all three distance races. "I didn't run the 3,200-meter run today, but I still did the 4x4 (4x400-meter relay), because Delaney needed to do the high jump today in order to help us get this trophy. So I stepped in where Delaney would be today to run the 4x4. By doing that and being able to win the 4x8 (4x800-meter relay), getting second in the 800-meter run, and winning the mile, I was able to again bring home the Scott Porter Award."
For Tackett, it was the first time she had competed in the high jump during a meet.
"I've never done that before, but we just need someone to do it. (It is nice to help the team.) Today I was in four open events, and that's probably what I'll have to do for the SOC meet to try to get as many points as possible, which is good," said Tackett.
"I didn't do as great in high jump. Usually girls go first, but tonight we went second, so I had to go straight from the 400-meter dash to go to jump. It is fun though. I really like high jump. I can jump high but my form is not great. So once I get that down, that'll be a lot better."
Although Waverly didn't have a lot of new runners join the team, nearly everyone returns from last year's quad. Last year, the Lady Tigers won the Raidiger with 125 points. This year they pushed it up to 138.
"We didn't have a lot of girls come up (from junior high)," said Olivia Cisco. "We're just coming back and proving that we can claim titles in our junior and senior year. Now we get to take home the Raidiger championship once again."
Depth is proving to be a strong point.
Freshman Aerian Tackett (not related to Delaney Tackett) placed in the 100- (fifth, 14.25 seconds) and 200-meter dashes (fifth, 30.03 seconds) behind Delaney Tackett. Olivia Russell joined Delany Tackett in the 400-meter dash and was seventh (1:11.60).
In distance races, Olivia Cisco was joined by Olivia Cooper in the 800-meter run where Cooper ended up finishing fifth (3:04.75). Julia Clark joined Cisco in the 1,600-meter run where Clark finished sixth (7:11.65). Hadlee Cisco ran the 3,200-meter run and claimed third (14:13.28).
Sophomore Kaitlyn Hignite was eighth in the 100-meter hurdles (20.55) and moved up to third in the 300-meter race (57.62).
The sprint relays also did well, as the 4x100-meter team of Emma Davis, Morgan Crabtree, Jenna Thompson and Aerian Tackett won their race in 54.17 seconds. The 4x200-meter team of Ari Davis, Hallie Oyer, Thompson and Crabtree finished third in 1:59.81.
Thompson provided individual points in the long jump, leaping 14-feet, 8-inches for fourth. Aerian Tackett just missed placing, finishing ninth.
In throws, Waverly junior Cicily Josey led the way, finishing second in the discus at 105-6 and fifth in the shot put at 25-1. Teammate Maggi Armstrong was also seventh in the shot put at 24-2, while freshman Abby Green placed sixth in the discus at 65-9.
"I think it shows that we're pretty well rounded this year. We have Liv (Olivia Cisco) in all the distance events, and I'm in the sprinting events," said Tackett. "All of our relays are stacked. We have jumpers, throwers, and everything. So I think this just goes to show that we're really well-rounded. We have people that can score in every area this year. This is a good indicator for SOC."
"We have a really good team this year," added Cisco. "Like Delaney said, I don't think that we lack in any event this year. Last year we may have had a couple, but this year we're going in strong and absolutely going for this year's title for sure."
