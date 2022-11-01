Waverly Tigers’ Mitch Green makes his move to beat this runner in the final stretch of the Division 2 Regional Championship held Saturday at North Pickerington High School. Green placed 16th with time of 16:28 minutes so he advances to the state meet.
Eastern freshman Aiden Werner makes his way toward the finish line in the Division 3 regional cross country race at Pickerington North on Saturday. Werner finished 17th and qualified for the state meet.
Tigers’ Mallory Roberts, a freshman, ends her season on a high note with a 100th place finish and a time 22:24 minutes at the Division 2 Regional Championship held Saturday at North Pickerington High School. After the race Roberts said, “I felt tired – it was pretty hot outside and a tough course, but I did end the season with a pretty good time so I’m happy.”
Photo by Miles Layton/News Watchman
By Ashlyn Denney
PICKERINGTON – Waverly Tigers’ Mitch Green placed 16th at the Regional Championship so he advances to the state meet.
A senior, Green crossed the finish line with a time of 16:28 minutes for the fast and flat 3.1-mile course at the Region 7 Championship for Division 2 held at North Pickerington High School.
“Yes, I was pleased with both my teams’ performance! I have a young group of runners and it is a tough region! Every runner PR’d from the first time we ran at Pickerington in August! I am anticipating great things next year for these hard working teams,” Tigers’ Coach Linda McAllister said.
“Mitch is ready! He has worked so hard this season improving each race. He is relaxed and excited for the race! If Mitch gets out and stays in control, he will have a fantastic race! I am so excited for him!”
The state meet will be held this Saturday at Fortress Obetz.
Six teams and 24 runners from Division 2 Regional Championship advance to the state meet.
Fairfield Union won the boys’ race and Granville won the girls’ race.
Waverly’s girls’ team finished 20th against a field of 163 of the top runners from across the region. Leading the Tigers was Mallory Roberts at 100th place (22:24) followed by Hadlee Cisco at 126th (23:20), Ava Robertson at 133rd (23:38), Olivia Russell at 135th (23:50), Quinn Shaffer at 158th place (25:46), Carly Dixon at 160th (26:35), Kaleigh Ficken at 163rd (32:00).
“I felt tired – it was pretty hot outside and a tough course, but I did end the season with a pretty good time so I’m happy,” said Roberts, a freshman who also plays volleyball.
As to what Roberts liked best about the season, she said, “I liked running with my friends. It was a really good time and we had a lot of fun at each practice.”
Waverly’s boys’ team placed 19th of 20 teams against 160 of the top runners from across the region.
Tigers’ Max Monroe crossed the finish line at 128th place (19:07) followed by Carson Kittaka at 129th place (19:12), Dallas Downs at 134th (19:32), Jeremiah Miller at 154th (20:37), Sam Walsh at 154th (21:11) at Hudson Cook 158th place (23:06).
For Division 3, Beaver Eastern’s Aiden Werner, a freshman, earned a spot at the state meet with a 17th place finish (16:52). Werner’s teammate Gracie Long, also a freshman, ended her season on a high note with a 94th place finish (22:52).
“Gracie and Aiden both ran personal best times today, and I’m not surprised by that. They both put in the work, have sound racing tactics and push themselves. It’s exciting that both are just freshmen. You don’t typically get that combo with young runners,” said Eastern coach Corey Culbertson.
“We’re all excited for Aiden for qualifying to the state meet. He’s progressing at the rate you like to see as coach. One of his goals was to break 17, and he did that Saturday. If he can repeat that effort this Saturday, he should have a great day.”
Piketon senior Kenzie Mays wrapped up her high school cross country career by finishing 90th in the race in a time of 22:43.45.
There were additional area runners highlighting the Division 2 competition. Athens’ Sophia Solozi, a freshman, ran neck and neck with Granville’s Zoee Lehman over the 3.1-mile course. The race came down to the final stretch when Lehman, a senior, made her move and passed the freshman to win the race.
Lehman crossed the finish line at 18:27 minutes with Szolosi close on her heels at second place (18:28).
Six seconds separated Fairfield Union’s Marcus Brooks who won the race (15:40) and Ezra Minard who placed second (15:46).
Other area runners of note who advance to the state meet are Zane Trace’s Marie Souther at 7th place (19:22), Circleville’s Maddux Bigam placed 10th (19:36) and Westfall’s Caitlyn Shipley at 17th (19:57).
