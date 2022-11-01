PICKERINGTON – Waverly Tigers’ Mitch Green placed 16th at the Regional Championship so he advances to the state meet.

A senior, Green crossed the finish line with a time of 16:28 minutes for the fast and flat 3.1-mile course at the Region 7 Championship for Division 2 held at North Pickerington High School.


