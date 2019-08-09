DANVILLE, Ill. — The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, got a dominant performance from their pitching staff in a 3-1 win over the Danville Dans Thursday night at Danville Stadium, capturing the East Division Championship and advancing to the Prospect League Championship Series.
Chillicothe jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Cody Orr walked and went to second on passed ball. Orr stole third and and scored as the throw was high and into left field.
Danville’s Max Jung-Goldberg hit a home run to right field in the bottom of the first, tying the game 1-1.
That’s the only run the Dans would score, as the trio of Austin Calopietro, Jack Raines and Nate Haugh combined to strikeout 16 batters on the night.
The Paints got the lead back in the top of the third. Gavin Homer hit a two-out triple and scored on a wild pitch, making it 2-1 Paints.
Chillicothe got an insurance run in the top of the ninth. Parker Murdie was hit by a pitch with two outs, stole second, went to third on a passed ball and scored on a passed ball, making it 3-1.
Calopietro earned the win, he allowed just one run on three hits, walking one and striking out eight over 5 1/3 innings. Raines surrendered one hit over 2 2/3 innings, striking out five. Haugh struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth to earn the save.
The Paints advance to the Prospect League Championship Series to take on the West Division Champion Cape Catfish. Game one is Saturday at VA Memorial Stadium at 7:05 p.m. Game two and, if necessary, three will be at Cape Girardeau’s Capaha Field Monday and Tuesday night.
