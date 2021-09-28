On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the Waverly Lady Tigers finished the match they started at Notre Dame on Aug. 26 and then played another match.
Playing between the raindrops Thursday evening, Aug. 26, at Notre Dame, the Lady Tigers claimed an early lead over the hosting Lady Titans, clawing to a 2-0 advantage before rain postponed the remainder of the matches.
“We had to change the lineup due to an illness, but the girls stepped up nicely,” said Waverly tennis coach Matt Morrison after that Aug. 26 partial match.
“Maddy Davis had to leave doubles, and she played three singles and won 6-1, 6-1. She played well in sets during summer, so I was confident she’d be our best bet there.”
In doubles, Sophie Thomas and Maggie Harris combined for a 6-4, 6-3 win.
“Sophie has been a starter in doubles since her freshman year, and Maggie has stepped in when needed and given us solid play,” said Morrison.
Those results pushed Waverly to a 2-0 lead overall.
On Tuesday, Sept. 21, play resumed with Blossom Smith claiming a singles victory. Smith had moved into the No. 2 singles spot.
According to Morrison, she had lost her first set 0-6 on Aug. 26, but Smith toughened up and won the second 6-1. The rain forced them to stop with Smith leading 3-2 in the third and final set.
When play resumed for Smith, her opponent gave Smith a battle. They were forced to go to a tiebreak where Smith claimed a 7-6 (7-3) victory.
Notre Dame then claimed the next match 4-1, as Morrison explained that his Lady Tigers split matches with a really good team.
In No. 1 singles, Kayla Barker suffered an 0-6, 4-6 defeat. In No. 2 singles, Kaelyn Linn lost 3-6, 2-6. In No. 3 singles, Blossom Smith had another battle on her hands, losing 6-4, 2-6, 5-10 in a third set tie break.
In No. 1 doubles, Greenlee Thacker and Maggi Armstrong suffered an 0-6, 4-6 defeat. The No. 2 doubles contest was a forfeit by Notre Dame.
The Tigers were scheduled to play Hillsboro for their regular season match of the year on Wed. Sept. 22, but it was cancelled due to rainy weather that night.
Waverly ends the regular season at 10-4 overall and 5-3 in Southern Ohio Conference (SOC) play.
The SOC tournament was set for Tuesday, Sept. 28 and Wednesday, Sept. 29 at Shawnee State University.
