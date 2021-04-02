Off to a strong start in the 2021 high school baseball season, the Waverly Tigers picked up two more victories in mid-week action.
On Tuesday night, the Tigers traveled to V.A. Memorial Stadium to participate in the First National Bank First Pitch Classic on the turf. There the Tigers defeated the Huntington Huntsmen 8-6.
Senior Weston Roop (1-0) picked up the victory on the mound for Waverly, battling against Gavin Free of Huntington.
“I guess they say ‘it ain’t over till it’s over’. Gavin Free kept us in check all night but we found a way to win in the seventh,” said Waverly coach Jeff Noble. “Great comeback by the Tigers!”
Offensively, sophomore Alex Boles went 3-for-4 with a triple and one RBI. Derek Eblin was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI as well. Dawson Shoemaker had two RBIs on a 1-for-2 performance. Weston Roop helped his own cause, going 1-for-4 with one RBI. L.T. Jordan was 1-for-1 with a triple. Ben Flanders was also 1-for-4.
Getting back into Southern Ohio Conference Division II action Wednesday evening, Alex Boles pitched a complete game shutout as the Tigers picked up a 3-0 win at South Webster.
“This was a great pitching duel,” said Noble.
Boles (1-0) struck out 12 batters and gave up just one hit. He helped his own cause at the plate by providing a hit and a stolen base. L.T. Jordan was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Derek Eblin finished 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI. J.T. Barnett also had an RBI.
With those wins, Waverly improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. The Tigers will take on Minford at home on Monday.
