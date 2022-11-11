Yellow Jackets third; three labeled All-G-MAC By Cedarville Athletics Nov 11, 2022 Nov 11, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Evan Leist Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FINDLAY, Ohio — Evan Leist placed fifth overall and Cedarville finished third as a team in the G-MAC Men’s Cross Country Championship staged at the Hillcrest Golf Club.Walsh defended its title with 37 points while league newcomer Northwood was the runner-up with 70. The Yellow Jackets were third in the 11-team field with 81 points.Leist covered the 8,000 meters in 24:40.0 and earned a spot on the All-G-MAC First Team.Isaiah Kelly was 13th in 25:17.9 and Cooper Peterson was 14th in 25:19.8. Both runners were named to the second team.Others to score for CU included Aidan Peterson (24th; 25:46.1), Trevor Cross (25th; 25:48), Ramen Felumlee (34th; 26:07.0), and Ethan Wallis (37th; 26:10.9). Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Evan Leist Aidan Peterson Sport Northwood Isaiah Kelly Overall Findlay Yellow Jacket Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
