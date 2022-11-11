Evan Leist - Cedarville

Evan Leist

FINDLAY, Ohio — Evan Leist placed fifth overall and Cedarville finished third as a team in the G-MAC Men’s Cross Country Championship staged at the Hillcrest Golf Club.

Walsh defended its title with 37 points while league newcomer Northwood was the runner-up with 70. The Yellow Jackets were third in the 11-team field with 81 points.


