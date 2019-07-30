BONNIE LEE THOMPSON (MAGAW)
1951 — Graduated from Stockdale High School.
1955 — Graduated from Rio Grande College where she cheered for the basketball team during the Newt Oliver and Bevo Francis era with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education.
1955 — Teacher for 38 years at various school districts.
KENNETH E. THOMPSON
1954 — Graduated from Stockdale High School.
1956 and 1957 — NCAA Tournament Years at Morehead State College in Morehead, Kentucky.
1958 — Graduated from Morehead State College — AB in Physical Education and Biology.
1963 — Graduated from Morehead State College — MA in Education Administration.
1958-1961 — Teacher/Coach at Western High School.
1961-1963 — Elementary Principal at Western Local.
1963-1966 — Superintendent at Western Local.
1966-1968 — State Department of Education — Division of School Finance.
1968-1972 — Superintendent of New Boston City Schools (Scioto County).
1972-1988 — Superintendent of Pike County Schools and Vern Riffe JVS.
HENDERSON L. (HECKIE) THOMPSON
1957 — Graduated from Stockdale High School.
1961 — Graduated from Morehead State College — AB in Physical Education and Biology.
1957 & 1961 — NCAA tournament years at Morehead.
1961-1966 — Teacher and coach at Western Local Schools.
1966-1970 — Principal and coach at Western Local Schools.
1970-1983 — Superintendent and coach at Western Local Schools.
1983 — Died after a battle with cancer.
WILLIAM D. (BILL) THOMPSON JR.
1959 — Graduated from Stockdale High School.
1961 — NCAA Tournament Year at Morehead State in Morehead, Kentucky.
1963 — Graduated from Morehead State College — AB in Physical Education and History.
1963-1968 — Teacher at New Richmond Exempted Village Schools, serving three years as a junior high basketball coach and two as a varsity basketball coach.
1968-2010 — State Board of Education in the Division of School Finance.
ROBERT N. (BOB) THOMPSON
1967 — Graduated from Waverly High School.
1971 — NCAA tournament year at Ohio State University.
1971 — Graduated from Ohio State University — B.S. in Education.
1976 — Master of Arts in Education Administration from Ohio State University.
1971-1974 — Taught physical education and health, while coaching basketball and football at Westland High School (Southwest City Schools).
1974-1976 — Taught science while serving as Athletic Director, Transportation Director, Assistant Principal, as well as head baseball and basketball coach at Green Local Jr. and Sr. High.
1976-1980 — Sold new cars and trucks at Bob McDorman Chevrolet and Quality Chevrolet, both in Columbus area.
1980-1982 — Middle School Principal at Olentangy Local Schools.
1982-2002 — High School Principal at Olentangy Local Schools.
2002-2005 — Director of Operations at Olentangy Local Schools.
2005 — Retired.
2005-2011 — Rehired at Olentangy Local Schools as Assistant Director of Human Resources.
2011 — Retired.
2011-2012 — Rehired at Olentangy Local Schools as Director of Transportation.
2012 — Retired.
DENNIS R. THOMPSON
1970 — Graduated from Waverly High School.
1972 & 1974 — NCAA Tournament years.
1974 — Graduated from Ohio University – B.S. in Education.
1975 — Graduated from Xavier University — M.Ed. in School Administration.
1975–1977 — Taught Science, Physical Education and Health at Hammersville Elementary in Brown County while coaching basketball and baseball.
1977–1981 — Taught Science, Physical Education and Health at Adena High School in Ross County while coaching basketball and baseball.
1981-1982 — High School Principal at Glenwood High School (New Boston) in Scioto County.
1982–1984 — High School Principal at Southeastern High School in Ross County.
1984–1993 — Local Superintendent at Scioto Valley Local in Ross County.
1993–1994 — Elementary Principal at Parker Elementary in Pike County.
1994–2008 — Local Superintendent at Scioto Valley in Pike County.
