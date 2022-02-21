GLOUSTER — In a game of contrasting styles, the Eastern Eagles did their best to play spoiler in a Division IV sectional final matchup at Trimble with top-seeded and state-ranked hosting Tomcats.
The game, originally scheduled for Friday night, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m., was moved to Saturday at 1 p.m. due to flooding in the Glouster area. In that battle, Eastern kept the game close in the first quarter, but the hosting Tomcats outscored the Eagles in the second and third quarters and they maintained the lead in the fourth quarter to the tune of an 83-71 win.
Trimble senior Blake Guffey scored almost half of his team's points. Eastern had no answer inside for Guffey, who produced 37 points on 13 of 19 shooting with 17 rebounds, six assists, three steals and a blocked shot. Senior Bryce Downs added 17 points on 5-of-10 shooting with 10 rebounds. Trimble also won the rebounding battle, 40-23, as Guffey nearly out-rebounded the Eagles by himself. Point guard Austin Wisor set the table with 11 points and eight assists. Tucker Dixon also had four points, six assists and four rebounds.
Trimble shot 60.8 percent (31 of 51) from the field with 22 assists. On the other hand, Eastern (5-18) fired up long-distance shots all afternoon. The Eagles were 15-of-44 from 3-point range, compared to 9-of-18 on 2-pointers.
Neil Leist made six 3-pointers for Eastern, scoring 20 points. Isaac Richardson made four 3-pointers, scoring 14 points with seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Brennen Slusher made three 3-pointers, scoring 11 points with four assists. Point guard Lance Barnett added 11 points and two steals.
The Tomcats never trailed after the opening quarter, but the Eagles didn’t go away thanks to their 3-point shooting. Trimble enjoyed a cushion, thanks to a 10-0 run to open the second quarter, leading 30-19 after Dixon found Guffey on a fast-break.
Eastern was within 44-39 in the third quarter after a pair of baskets by Barnett, and then still pulled to within 49-43 after two more Barnett hoops. The Tomcats went on a 15-4 run, opening up a 64-47 lead after Wisor’s assist to Downs with 6:26 to play. Trimble’s largest lead came at 18 points, going ahead 72-54 after Dixon’s assist to Wisor. The Eagles got as close as down 10 points — 81-71 — after Leist’s final 3-pointer, but time ran out and the Tomcats’ season continued.
The Tomcats (20-1) advance to the district tournament for the ninth season in a row. Trimble will face No. 9 Notre Dame, which won at No. 8 Waterford 61-56 on Friday. The Division IV district semifinal will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Wellston High School as the Tomcats continue their quest to try and win a third consecutive district championship.
After losing a makeup game to the visiting Minford Falcons on Monday, Feb. 21, the Eagles end their season at 5-19 overall and 2-14 in Southern Ohio Conference play. Eastern will lose a large group of seniors to graduation including Logan Salisbury, Brennen Slusher, Isaac Richardson, Lance Barnett and Michael Cantrell.
Kevin Wiseman, Sports Editor of the Athens Messenger, contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.