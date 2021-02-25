After a bit of a slow start to begin the ballgame, Western had little to no trouble in a sectional semifinal win over Eastern Meigs, 60-34.
“We had two really good days of practice, and I was happy with what we did to prepare," said Western coach Doug Williams. "It’s just hard when the team you're facing is 1-17, or whatever they were, and people around telling are you what about Saturday (sectional final game at Whiteoak) and I tried to focus us in. Then we come out and two of their starters are in street clothes. It was just hard to get them up tonight.”
Both teams would only be able to muster a bucket to start the game, as the game would be tied 2-2 with 4:50 left in the first. The Eagles would then take a 4-2 lead before Western made it a 5-4 game and then a 9-6 ballgame with 35.2 left in the opening frame. The Indians would get one last bucket before the quarter ended to lead 11-6 after the first.
The Western defense stifled the Eastern offense in the second quarter holding the Eagles scoreless for seven minutes and 41 seconds. With 2:47 left to play in the opening half, Western put together a 6-0 scoring run to take a 17-6 lead. Western then pushed their lead to 25-6 before Eastern connected on a triple with 19 seconds to go in the half making it 25-9 in favor of the home green and white. Western would force 11 first half Eagle turnovers.
“Those two guys are the best two defensive players on the ball," Williams mentioned about Sean Kerns and Colton Montgomery’s second quarter defensive efforts. "They did a nice job in that second quarter when we went on that run, really bothering their guards, and we got some turnovers for layups.”
Western took a 29-9 lead with 5:51 to play in the third before Kolten Miller made it 31-9. Western would then make it 33-13 with 3:09 left before going up 42-20 at the end of the third. Western took their largest lead of the game 52-26 with 3:36 left to go in the game on their way to a 60-34 sectional semifinal victory.
Statistically Western was 22-of-48 from the field, including 5-of-19 from the three point arc. They were also 12-of-13 from the charity stripe and brought down 30 rebounds, 10 of which were offensive.
The Indians forced 19 Eagle turnovers and committed 11. Colton Montgomery led the Indians with 16 points along with three steals. Sean Kerns scored 13 points along with three steals, while Kolten Miller scored 12 points and brought down six rebounds. Riley Beekman scoreds six points, while Reed Brewster scored five. Noah Whitt had a team high eight boards. Zach Teed scored four points, while Dalton Risner rounded out the scoring with two.
Next up for the Indians they travel to Mowrystown to face the Whiteoak Wildcats in a sectional final.
“We start five guards; they start five guards. Neither team will have a big advantage in size. It’s going to be about who turns the ball over, and who rebounds and who runs offense better. We have to hit outside shots. Part of the reason we started out slow (tonight) was that we had some open jump shots to start the game that didn’t go.”
