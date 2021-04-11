Date;Location/Opponent;Time

3/27;@ Ports. West (DH);11:00

3/31;@ Washington CH;5:00

4/1;@ Wheelersburg;5:00

4/2;Peebles;5:00

4/5;Southeastern;5:15

4/7;Unioto;5:15

4/9;@ Westfall;5:15

4/12;@ Adena;5:15

4/14;Huntington;5:15

4/15;@ Peebles;5:00

4/16;@ Paint Valley;5:15

4/19;Zane Trace;5:15

4/21;@ Southeastern;5:15

4/23;@ Unioto;5:15

4/26;Westfall;5:15

4/28;Adena;5:15

4/29;Waverly;5:00

4/30;@ Huntington;5:15

5/3;Paint Valley;5:15

5/4;Portsmouth West;5:00

5/5;@ Zane Trace;5:15

5/8;North Adams;11:00

5/11;Washington CH;5:00

5/12;Waverly;5:00

5/13;@ Hillsboro;5:30

5/14;Wheelersburg;5:00

