With a strong second half effort, the Western Lady Indians nearly pulled off a comeback victory over Green Monday evening in their Southern Ohio Conference Division I opener. But they fell just short, suffering a 50-49 defeat.
Green pushed ahead 14-9 in the opening quarter. Western senior Kenzi Ferneau scored seven of her team’s nine points. Breleigh Tackett had the other basket.
The second quarter was a similar story as Western produced eight points, while Green added 13. For the Lady Indians, Ferneau and Alicia Francis scored four points each. At the half, the Lady Bobcats led 27-17.
Coming out of the break, Alicia Francis led Western’s attack in the third quarter, having 10 of her team’s 18 points. Jordyn Rittenhouse got into the action with four points, while Ferneau and Tackett both added two points from the foul line. Going into the final quarter, Western was behind by four, 39-35.
Western’s comeback bid continued in the fourth quarter. This time, Rittenhouse led the charge, scoring seven of her team’s 14 points. Francis added four more, and Ferneau hit a triple. But the effort came up just short as Green took the 50-49 win.
Western’s scoring attack was led by Francis with 18 points, followed by Ferneau with 16 points and Rittenhouse with 11 points.
Western’s game that was scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 1 at Ironton St. Joseph was postponed and rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m.
The Lady Indians will be back in action on Monday, Dec. 5 with a home game versus Notre Dame, followed by a road game at New Boston on Thursday, Dec. 8.
