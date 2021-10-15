On a wet and rainy night at Raidiger Field, the Waverly Tigers got off to a quick start as they defeated the Minford Falcons on senior night. The Tigers forced four turnovers and scored 28 first half points as they defeated the Falcons 42-7.

After forcing a quick three-and-out to begin the game, Waverly senior Penn Morrison returned the punt 75 yards for a touchdown, giving the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 9:42 in the first quarter.

Two minutes and 12 seconds later, Jase Hurd scored from 9 yards out to give the Tigers 14-0 lead.

The Tigers then used a three minute and 29 second drive, as Jase Hurd capped it off with a 3 yard touchdown with 11:34 in the second quarter giving the Tigers a 21-0 lead.

After the Tigers’ defense recovered a fumble on the ensuing Minford drive, Wade Futhey connected with Will Futhey for 29 yards on the first play of the Tigers drive to give them a touchdown and 28-0 lead with 11:16 to play in the second. The Tigers would lead 28-0 at the half.

Waverly scored with 9:09 in the third quarter, as they took a 35-0 lead. Dawson Shoemaker then scored with 5:03 in the fourth quarter giving Waverly a 42-0 lead.

Minford scored a touchdown with 2:59 left in the game on a 41 yard touchdown run to round out the scoring. Waverly would then run out the clock on the next drive as they came away with a 42-7 victory.

Waverly will now travel to Oak Hill for a week 10 matchup.

Due to press deadline, an expanded version of this story will be up online at newswatchman.com/sports later and in Wednesday’s print edition.

